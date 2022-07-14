Green Bay campus mourns loss of retiree Helen Lemmen

For the next three weeks, you can trade backpacks for brews as part the Service League of Green Bay’s Craft of Giving Brewery Collection Drive. The organization is partnering with local breweries to entice the community to donate school clothing and supplies for its annual Back-to-School Store event. With...
Ever taken a walking meeting? Try a weeding meeting! Chat with folks or enjoy some quiet time. Everyone can use a stretch break, fresh, sunshine and time spent with plants. The UW-Green Bay Sustainability Office will be restoring the central green roof beds at the Student Services plaza (pictured above) — this will involve weeding, laying gravel and planting succulents. Many hands make light work! Sign up for as many slots as you want. Even 15 minutes is a huge help! Work will occur Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22. Times vary.
Alumna Mary Burns ’85 (Personal Concentration) and her art were featured by Wisconsin State Journal:. What would appear to be repetitive, tedious and nearly impossible, is how Mary Burns is choosing to tell powerful and inspirational stories. Some are based here in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Others are in...
Green Bay, Wis. — UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) goes live today with their catalog of available classes for Fall 2022. The headline on the catalog is “Forward Together,” which nods to LLI’s rich volunteer history, a history that caters to the curious learner.
If you grew up in a wealthy household, you might be just as self-constrained by the social expectations of your family and peers, says Preston Cherry, an assistant professor of personal financial planning at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. For instance, you might feel drawn to a small school or community college that particularly excels in a field that you want to study — but your social upbringing might dissuade you from it.
In May 2022, UW-Green Bay staff and students hosted a series of field trips to L.H. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico, Wis., where teachers and more than 100 students transplanted their plants as part of a wetland restoration effort. In addition, students learned about freshwater turtles and met a painted turtle education ambassador, participated in a nature walk, and engaged in an interactive activity with Atlas Science Center staff to simulate the environmental and economic impacts of invasive species.
