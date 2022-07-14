ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

2022 Interim Meeting of the HOD: Speakers' updates overview

AMA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Interim Meeting of the House of Delegates will be held Nov. 12–15...

www.ama-assn.org

KHON2

US Army reports wastewater spillage in Moanalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S Army reported a wastewater spillage that happened Thursday, July 14 around 7 p.m. in Moanalua. The spill happened along Jarrett White Road and Mahiole Street. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. U.S. Army Garrison...
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Hawaii gun permit applications stall after Supreme Court decision

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seventy-seven applicants on Oahu are currently awaiting word on their recently filed paperwork for a permit to conceal carry firearms. The Attorney General in Hawaii has issued a formal opinion on the recent Supreme Court ruling from New York that struck down limitations on who is eligible for a concealed carry permit. Second Amendment advocates were so floored by the decision, they filed for their permits at the Honolulu police department the very next day.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

$31 million infusion helps Honolulu extend rent, utility relief program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that the City is extending the Rental and Utility Relief Program. The $31-million in additional support comes from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and is a part of the $386 in American Rescue Plan Act released to the City and County of Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trial of former Honolulu prosecutor Kaneshiro delayed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A federal judge has delayed the trial of former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and his co-defendants. The trial with jury selection was supposed to start on August 16. But the defense attorney for co-defendant Dennis Mitsunaga had asked the judge to push it back to September 13, which was granted.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: He'e Nalu

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1930s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival to air on KHON2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel. The Moanalua Gardens Foundation hosted the virtual hula festival at the Queen Emma Summer Palace featuring 12 hālau. Highlights of the virtual hula […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

City’s high job vacancies prompts audit

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect date The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a resolution directing the city’s auditor to look into the hiring practices of the human resources department. The city council is looking for answers as to why thousands of city […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Do you have what it takes to be a Hawaii resident?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moving to Hawaii might seem like a dream come true. You can head to the beach almost year-round, eat tropical fruit grown on the islands and enjoy colorful sunrises and sunsets. However, Hawaii is known for being one of the most expensive states to live in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. 'Big Boys Toys Show' at Blaisdell to feature fast cars, gadgets...
HONOLULU, HI
chaminade.edu

Alumna’s Forensic Science Passion Takes Her to NCIS

When Kay Een ’02 was a kid, she called many places home. Her dad was in the military and stationed around the world, from Okinawa to Greece to Hawaii. And with each assignment, the family would pack up, pick up and move someplace new. Een got accustomed to change, but she also found something that always stayed the same: her love of Patricia Cornwell novels. The crime author’s delicious tales of murder and mystery fascinated her.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HOLO card registration urged after defective cards issued, Honolulu DTS says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu transportation officials are asking HOLO card users to register their cards online in order to suss out less than 100 defective cards that were recently issued. According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), the defective cards are still usable, however,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

LIST: 10 best brunch restaurants in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While vacationing in Hawaii you get to immerse yourself in local cuisine. Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork omelets, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes. Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City looks to replace vendor for Waikiki pavilion plagued by homelessness

Longtime Waikiki resident and neighborhood board member Kathryn Henski recalls feeling safe walking down Kalakaua Avenue decades ago. Henski's sense of security while strolling along the strip, however, has faded over the years due to what many consider rampant homelessness and drug activity in the area. "I mean I kinda...
HONOLULU, HI

