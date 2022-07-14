2022 Interim Meeting of the HOD: Speakers' updates overview

Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano has resorted to mostly self-funding her campaign to try to stay competitive in the Democratic primary race for governor, loaning her own campaign an eye-popping $1.52 million so far. Lt. Gov. Josh Green, meanwhile, raised more than $1.47 million from January to the end of June,...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S Army reported a wastewater spillage that happened Thursday, July 14 around 7 p.m. in Moanalua. The spill happened along Jarrett White Road and Mahiole Street. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. U.S. Army Garrison...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s board says an internal investigation into “serious workplace concerns” was triggered in part by recent departures of several employees who cited a “toxic work environment.”. During the probe, the museum’s CEO and two other top leaders have been put on paid...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slim cracks have been found in some concrete columns along the Honolulu rail line, potentially delaying its initial opening even further, project leaders say. It’s yet another potential issue to plague the $10 billion project. Honolulu Civil Beat reported Thursday that contractors hired by the city...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seventy-seven applicants on Oahu are currently awaiting word on their recently filed paperwork for a permit to conceal carry firearms. The Attorney General in Hawaii has issued a formal opinion on the recent Supreme Court ruling from New York that struck down limitations on who is eligible for a concealed carry permit. Second Amendment advocates were so floored by the decision, they filed for their permits at the Honolulu police department the very next day.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that the City is extending the Rental and Utility Relief Program. The $31-million in additional support comes from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and is a part of the $386 in American Rescue Plan Act released to the City and County of Honolulu.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A federal judge has delayed the trial of former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and his co-defendants. The trial with jury selection was supposed to start on August 16. But the defense attorney for co-defendant Dennis Mitsunaga had asked the judge to push it back to September 13, which was granted.
Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel. The Moanalua Gardens Foundation hosted the virtual hula festival at the Queen Emma Summer Palace featuring 12 hālau. Highlights of the virtual hula […]
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect date The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a resolution directing the city’s auditor to look into the hiring practices of the human resources department. The city council is looking for answers as to why thousands of city […]
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moving to Hawaii might seem like a dream come true. You can head to the beach almost year-round, eat tropical fruit grown on the islands and enjoy colorful sunrises and sunsets. However, Hawaii is known for being one of the most expensive states to live in...
Thousands of scientists and their families were in Honolulu this week for what’s known as the Goldschmidt Conference — named for Victor M. Goldschmidt, the father of modern geochemistry. It’s the largest event of the year for the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. "I think Goldschmidt...
When it comes to Honolulu's finest, women are at the forefront. They're on patrol, they're detectives and they've risen to the department's highest ranks. Now, Honolulu Police Department wants more women in the force.
When Kay Een ’02 was a kid, she called many places home. Her dad was in the military and stationed around the world, from Okinawa to Greece to Hawaii. And with each assignment, the family would pack up, pick up and move someplace new. Een got accustomed to change, but she also found something that always stayed the same: her love of Patricia Cornwell novels. The crime author’s delicious tales of murder and mystery fascinated her.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu transportation officials are asking HOLO card users to register their cards online in order to suss out less than 100 defective cards that were recently issued. According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), the defective cards are still usable, however,...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — While vacationing in Hawaii you get to immerse yourself in local cuisine. Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork omelets, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes. Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a...
Longtime Waikiki resident and neighborhood board member Kathryn Henski recalls feeling safe walking down Kalakaua Avenue decades ago. Henski's sense of security while strolling along the strip, however, has faded over the years due to what many consider rampant homelessness and drug activity in the area. "I mean I kinda...
