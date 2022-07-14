ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUH Sees Floating Offshore Wind as Greatest Opportunity for Subsea Industry

By Paul Anderson
rigzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUH calls for the UK's subsea industry to grab the generational opportunity presenting itself through floating offshore wind. — The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) has characterized the floating offshore wind as the greatest opportunity for the UK’s $9.5 billion subsea industry. The new strategic, intelligence-led organization, set...

www.rigzone.com

