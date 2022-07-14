Laurie Valentine, JD

TARPON SPRINGS — Too big for here. That was the consensus of Tarpon Springs city commissioners in voting down a conditional-use application needed to build a five-story hotel in the Sponge Docks area of the city. By a 4-1 vote, the board denied hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application for the...
It’s no surprise Hillsborough County Public Schools leaders have their hands full with a slew of challenges, including school security issues, an increasing student population, overworked school counselors dealing with everything from academic achievement and career development to mental health needs, financial woes and employee acquisition and retention. A...
A startup that creates e-learning courses for businesses will open in downtown St. Petersburg. Enovate Learning LLC, founded in 2019, announced on its social media accounts that it will be relocating from Marietta, Georgia to St. Petersburg and will be based in the Station House co-working space. “We are thrilled...
2713 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District) This 1,358-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1924, listed and sold for $740,000. 2619 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 1963 home has 1,597 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $689,000. 5405 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Tangerine)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living program is hosting an event on Saturday, July 16, where residents can receive free groceries as well as a variety of health services. Hillsborough County residents will be given free groceries from 10-11:30 a.m. at an
Luna will be joined by conservative commentator Rogan O'Handley, known online as DC Draino. Congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna will join conservative action group Turning Point USA this Saturday as part of their “Get Out the Vote” tour. The “Super Saturday” event will kick-off at 10 a.m. at...
TAMPA, Fla — The first day of school is less than a month away for Hillsborough County and with around 17,000 babies born each year, Champions for Children Tampa Bay reports that less than half of those babies here in the county are set up for success. Hillsborough County...
In light of the quality of life provided by the region and its burgeoning reputation as an innovation hub, an international tech company with over 500 million downloads has opened its U.S. headquarters in Tampa Bay. Founded in 2014 and based in Stuttgart, Germany, AnyDesk enables remote connections between IT...
Sprawling development would be built atop area that’s supposed to be protected for groundwater recharge. When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are still without power Friday morning after strong storms rolled through the area Thursday night. Some neighbors even experienced lightning strikes that set two homes on fire. One in Valrico, and another home in South Tampa. As of...
The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BOC) was busy in June. During meetings on June 7 and June 28, the commissioners voted unanimously, and without any debate, to approve performance-based incentive deals for two large projects expected to completely transform the one-time sleepy I-75/S.R. 52 intersection known previously for its truck stops.
PetSmart will offer visitors chance to take home pet. Those looking to adopt a new pet are welcome to visit Tampa Bay Area PetSmarts, on July 16 and July 17. It is a joint venture between Rescue Pets of Florida and PetSmart Charities in support of National Adoption Week – July 11 to July 17.
Capital Tacos’ brand is branching out, but its roots will always be in Tampa Bay, and Pasco County, specifically. It only makes sense that its first foray into franchising is a local endeavor as well. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Brandon, the growing restaurant chain announced its franchising...
Teaki Tavern Kava, Tea & Juices, 530 49th St. S., St. Petersburg, is opening on August 19. It’s the creation of Adrienne Martinez, who bought the property in November 2021. Martinez says she hopes to re-create a community that she once found at Steep Station in St. Pete. “When...
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor doesn't seem concerned with the healing power of apologies, at least when it comes to the way the Tampa Police Department has harmed the Black community. She has yet to apologize to the family of Arthur Green Jr., who died while restrained by TPD as he...
Tampa’s International Food and Art Festival will return this November to Water Works Park. This festive event brings together food and creative works from across the globe to one of the loveliest green spaces in the entire city. Its easy access to the sprawling, multi-mile Tampa Riverwalk is a major plus, too.
July 15, 2022 - More than a dozen vendors will be at the St. Pete Pier Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with soft served ice cream, craft scoop ice cream, gelatos, popsicles, and more (for sale). The Pier is celebrating National Ice Cream Day. More information is available here.
Today at Tampa City Council, Assistant City Attorney Carl Brody presented an ordinance that would prohibit employers in the city from asking about a person's criminal history or doing a background check until after a conditional job offer is provided. The practice, commonly referred to nationwide as "ban the box,"...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first “victim” to fall to the shark in Steven Spielberg’s iconic “Jaws” film was once a Weeki Wachee mermaid. Susan Backlinie portrays Chrissie Watkins, the shark’s first victim in the 1975 film. Backlinie was a Weeki Wachee mermaid in the 1960s.
