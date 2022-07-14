ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Laurie Valentine, JD

stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are thrilled to have Laurie join our team after serving as...

stpetecatalyst.com

suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs commission slams door on Sponge Docks hotel

TARPON SPRINGS — Too big for here. That was the consensus of Tarpon Springs city commissioners in voting down a conditional-use application needed to build a five-story hotel in the Sponge Docks area of the city. By a 4-1 vote, the board denied hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application for the...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Parents Get Some Answers At Town Hall Meeting Held At Newsome High School

It’s no surprise Hillsborough County Public Schools leaders have their hands full with a slew of challenges, including school security issues, an increasing student population, overworked school counselors dealing with everything from academic achievement and career development to mental health needs, financial woes and employee acquisition and retention. A...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Digital learning startup relocates HQ to St. Petersburg

A startup that creates e-learning courses for businesses will open in downtown St. Petersburg. Enovate Learning LLC, founded in 2019, announced on its social media accounts that it will be relocating from Marietta, Georgia to St. Petersburg and will be based in the Station House co-working space. “We are thrilled...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 8-14

2713 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District) This 1,358-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1924, listed and sold for $740,000. 2619 56th St. S. (Waterfront District) This 1963 home has 1,597 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $689,000. 5405 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Tangerine)
GULFPORT, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Global tech company opens U.S. HQ in Clearwater

In light of the quality of life provided by the region and its burgeoning reputation as an innovation hub, an international tech company with over 500 million downloads has opened its U.S. headquarters in Tampa Bay. Founded in 2014 and based in Stuttgart, Germany, AnyDesk enables remote connections between IT...
CLEARWATER, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Tampa

Compiled a list of the cities in the Tampa metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

Sprawling development would be built atop area that’s supposed to be protected for groundwater recharge. When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco...
LEE COUNTY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Two Nearby Projects & Nearly 10,000 Jobs, Get BOC’s Green Light

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BOC) was busy in June. During meetings on June 7 and June 28, the commissioners voted unanimously, and without any debate, to approve performance-based incentive deals for two large projects expected to completely transform the one-time sleepy I-75/S.R. 52 intersection known previously for its truck stops.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Philanthropy
plantcityobserver.com

Pet adoption to come

PetSmart will offer visitors chance to take home pet. Those looking to adopt a new pet are welcome to visit Tampa Bay Area PetSmarts, on July 16 and July 17. It is a joint venture between Rescue Pets of Florida and PetSmart Charities in support of National Adoption Week – July 11 to July 17.
PLANT CITY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Entrepreneurs target Trinity for first Capital Tacos franchise

Capital Tacos’ brand is branching out, but its roots will always be in Tampa Bay, and Pasco County, specifically. It only makes sense that its first foray into franchising is a local endeavor as well. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Brandon, the growing restaurant chain announced its franchising...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Teaki Tavern Opens in St. Pete

Teaki Tavern Kava, Tea & Juices, 530 49th St. S., St. Petersburg, is opening on August 19. It’s the creation of Adrienne Martinez, who bought the property in November 2021. Martinez says she hopes to re-create a community that she once found at Steep Station in St. Pete. “When...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

The waterfront food and art festival comes to Tampa this fall

Tampa’s International Food and Art Festival will return this November to Water Works Park. This festive event brings together food and creative works from across the globe to one of the loveliest green spaces in the entire city. Its easy access to the sprawling, multi-mile Tampa Riverwalk is a major plus, too.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

National Ice Cream Day Sunday at the Pier

July 15, 2022 - More than a dozen vendors will be at the St. Pete Pier Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with soft served ice cream, craft scoop ice cream, gelatos, popsicles, and more (for sale). The Pier is celebrating National Ice Cream Day. More information is available here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

