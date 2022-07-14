The Stranger’s Endorsements for the August 2, 2022, Primary Election
nypressnews.com
5 days ago
If you think living in bright blue Washington keeps you safe from theocratic Republican fuckery, then congratulations! You really have successfully checked out of the news cycle and started prioritizing yourself and your needs after a long period of isolation. Love that for you. But if you didn’t have...
(CNN) -- Maryland Republicans chose state lawmaker Dan Cox, an election denier who has taken a series of hard-line conservative positions, as their nominee for what will be one of the most difficult governor's offices for the party to hold in November's midterms.Cox won the GOP race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. It's not yet clear which Democrat he will face; author Wes Moore and former Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez were the leading vote-getters as ballots were being counted Tuesday night. The primary was a proxy fight between former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Cox, and...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington.
WASHINGTON — Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved, the agency confirmed Tuesday in response to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy,...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The tax burden for funding state government and public schools in New Mexico is shifting slightly toward wealthier residents as the state stops collecting taxes on most Social Security benefits. The Legislature’s budget and accountability office estimates that recent state tax reforms will reduce state income by about $94 million during the budget year that began July 1. New Mexico this month stopped collecting income taxes on social security benefits for individuals who make $100,000 or less, or joint tax filers who report $150,000 or less in annual income. The estimates were published Tuesday as the Legislature’s lead state budget-writing committee met in Silver City to discuss tax policy, wildfire recovery efforts and trends in crime and crime prevention. New Mexico will ramp down income tax collections further through an exemption for military pensions, the creation of a child tax credit and an expansion of other tax credits aimed at low-income households.
Comments / 0