Coinbase ranks only the 14th largest exchange by trading volume now, down from the 4th in late 2021, according to Mizuho Securities USA LLC. Crypto spot and derivatives volumes across exchanges have fallen more than 15% since May to around $4.2 trillion amid the extended market correction, according to data collected by CryptoCompare. It shows that the market has failed to recover from the historical damage done in the second quarter of this year.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO