BEND, OR -- Another local leader has stepped down in the wake of the pandemic. St. Charles Board Chair Jamie Orlikoff says Joe Sluka is no longer the CEO of the health system. "So, he went on vacation to clear his mind and really reflect. And he came back and said, ‘No, I’m done.’ It was purely his decision, and we respect it," Orlikoff tells KBND News, "I mean, he was our leader for eight years; about double the average tenure of a CEO, had tremendous accomplishments." Sluka made his announcement Tuesday, effective immediately.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO