Columbia, MO

COU terminal tours scheduled for July 26

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll have an opportunity this month to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the $23-million new terminal that’s close to completion at Columbia Regional...

939theeagle.com

939theeagle.com

REDI: three different airlines have met with Columbia leaders about service at COU

A top Columbia business leader is optimistic about additional air service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says coming out of the pandemic and looking at the travel rebound has been important to COU. Ms. Button tells business leaders that she’s had three follow-up meetings with three different airlines.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Tour of new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport planned

Residents will soon be able to tour the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport. The tour will take place on Tuesday, July 16 and will offer visitors a behind the scenes look at the airport’s new passenger boarding bridges. The terminal will also include a restaurant, a nursing room...
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia, MO
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
939theeagle.com

Downtown Columbia parking garage getting deep clean

Hourly parking is still prohibited in downtown Columbia’s 10th and Cherry parking garage until tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 8. Columbia Public Works crews will be finishing a deep cleaning of the garage today. The work started on Tuesday. Public Works notes the 10th and Cherry garage has the largest...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT to brief residents Saturday about massive I-70 Rocheport bridge project

State officials are planning to hold detailed updates on the massive I-70 Rocheport bridge project on the third Saturday of each month. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold the first event this Saturday (July 16) morning at 9 at the Conservation Department’s Taylor Landing Access off Highway 179.
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Closure of Jefferson City intersection extended by six days

The closure of a Jefferson City intersection will last a few days longer. The City of Jefferson announced that the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Southwest Boulevard would be closed from July 11 to July 15. City officials now say the closure will last longer, until Thursday, July 21. The...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Greyhound bus stop coming to California for the first time in decades

CALIFORNIA — Greyhound announced a new contract with the city of California to install bus service to the area twice a day starting on July 22. According to the release, the stop will be located at 108 West Versailles Ave. on the southside of Smith-Burke Park, across the street from the California Nutrition Center.
CALIFORNIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

164 Big Bear Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to Big Bear Estates; a little piece of heaven nestled in a protective cove with stunning main channel views. As you drive into the Estates, you will immediately note that you are not entering into the typical cookie-cutter subdivision. This home is no exception. With 143 feet of lakefront, this lovely cottage-style home actually sits on a lot and a half, making it ideal for adding a garage, extra parking, and/or an extension onto the home. With 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, and an open floor plan, this home has everything you need in a lakefront retreat with plenty of room for family and friends. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows allow plenty of natural light to spill in, providing lovely lake vistas throughout the home. The tongue & groove wood ceilings throughout are highlighted by beautiful exposed beams giving the home a true lake feel. Set up your personal tour today!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews working to clear crash on Interstate 70 west of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are working to clear a crash from Interstate 70 west of Columbia on Friday afternoon. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 1:20 p.m. about the crash in the westbound lanes near the 122-mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews The post Crews working to clear crash on Interstate 70 west of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: EMS crews used rescue tools to remove occupants from tour bus that crashed in mid-Missouri

UPDATE: Ambulances from four mid-Missouri counties traveled to Eugene overnight to assist Cole County EMS crews in responding to that tour bus crash on Highway 54. While there were no serious injuries, the response was declared as a “major incident” due to 28 people on the bus. Rescue tools had to be used to remove the occupants from the heavily-damaged bus.
EUGENE, MO
kjluradio.com

Early morning fire at Osage Beach luxury hotel evacuates guests

Guests at an Osage Beach hotel are evacuated from their rooms for about two hours for an early morning fire. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District reports crews were dispatched to the Inn at the Grand Glaize Thursday morning, just before 1 a.m. By the time crews arrived, flames and smoke were visible, and guests were evacuating.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Three killed in Boone County crash Saturday

BOONE COUNTY — Three people were killed in a crash in Boone County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 2:01 a.m. on MO Highway 22 west of Route Y. The crash happened when Amy Henrichsen of Laddonia, 38,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri toddler hit after running into roadway

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri toddler had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was struck by an SUV Thursday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 136, two miles east of Lancaster, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sarah...
LANCASTER, MO

