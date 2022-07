When Laura Schmeider was 5 years old, she asked her mother to learn piano, then violin. Growing up in the Soviet Union, nearly every child around her studied music, but her musical talent would take her on a journey from the Moscow Conservatory across the world to the United States where she and her husband, Eduard, founded Young Artists International in 1997, which became iPalpiti Artists International in 2008.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO