South Boston, VA

Riggs, Borst and Sellers are in a three-way title battle

By JOE CHANDLER
Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

SOUTH BOSTON - The battle for the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division championship is taking on a new intensity. What had been a somewhat comfortable points lead for Layne Riggs has dwindled, and the championship chase has suddenly become a close contest...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

South Boston celebrates 65th anniversary with two August events

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary with a pair of August events, both of which feature the excitement of today’s racing action and a pair of special appearances that will give fans a glimpse of the track’s racing history. There may be some surprises...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Mullins races to victory at FCS

CALLAWAY - Jimmy Mullins claimed the pole and captured the checkered flag of the Super Street feature of Saturday night's Battle of the Commonwealth racing card at Franklin County Speedway (FCS). Mullins bested five other drivers en route to his victory. Doug Morgan and Dewey Smith finished second and third.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Riggs scores a sweep at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Layne Riggs moved another step closer to claiming the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title with a sweep of the twin 50-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races. Riggs, of Bahama, N.C., grabbed the lead from Jacob...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Franklin News Post

North All-Stars tops the West in gold-medal contest

LYNCHBURG—The North All-Stars captured the gold medal Sunday in the 33rd Commonwealth Games of Virginia All-Star Baseball tournament with a 13-4 victory over the West All-Stars at Liberty University. The Central All-Stars bested the East All-Stars, 5-2, in the bronze-medal game. The East All-Stars scored all of their runs...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Competition Cheer tryouts are July 28

Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2022-2023 Competition Cheer squad are set for Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium. Any male or female wishing to try out must be enrolled at the high school for the upcoming school year and have a required form proving the receipt of a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1 on file with the athletic department.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Sunday crash results in fatality

A Sunday morning single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality, according to a Virginia State Police new release. The crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Dino Festival returns to Virginia Museum of Natural History

MARTINSVILLE — Some treasures hidden under the earth for many millions of years will be shown to the public for the first time Friday and Saturday. Never before publicly seen dinosaur fossils will be on exhibit at this year’s Dino Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

