Bicycle and Muti-Modal On-Call Services, RFQ# 22-022

By ConsultantConnection
 2 days ago

Submittal Deadline: 8/10/2022, 2:00 PM (PST)

CITY OF SEATTLE

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

CONSULTANT SERVICES

22-022 Bicycle and Multi-Modal On-Call Services

The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for Bicycle and Multi-Modal On-Call Services.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is expanding its multi-modal transportation network through implementation of projects identified through our Transit Master Plan (TMP), Pedestrian Master Plan (PMP), Bicycle Master Plan (BMP), Neighborhood Street Fund Program (NSF), Safe Routes to School Program (SRTS), and Vision Zero Program. Up to three contracts may be awarded, each for $500,000. The time of performance is expected to be a minimum of 3 years, starting third quarter 2022, and ending in third quarter 2025. The Contracts may be extended up to two additional years, depending on performance and the schedule of individual work authorizations.

The services will be let via a series of Work Authorizations. The scope, schedule, and budget for each Work Authorizations will vary.

An online Pre-submittal meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Additional details to follow on ProcureWare.

Interested qualified consultants may download the Request for Qualifications packet at the following address: City of Seattle Procurement (seattle.procureware.com).

NOTE: YOU MUST FORMALLY REGISTER AT ProcureWare IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE ADDENDA.

The Request for Qualifications packet includes a more detailed Scope of Work, administrative requirements such as sub-consulting, insurance, selection process, schedule, etc.

Electronic Submittals must be received by the Seattle Department of Transportation, Attention: Pamela Garcia – DOT_CCU@seattle.gov, by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Any questions regarding this Request for Qualification may be submitted via ProcureWare. Response to questions will be provided via ProcureWare.

On-Call Water Pipeline Services, SPU RFQ# 22-092-S

Deadline for Submitting Qualifications: 8/5/2022, 3:00 PM (PST) The City of Seattle Public Utilities, is seeking Request For Qualifications from experienced multi-disciplinary Engineering Teams interested in providing On-Call engineering, design and construction consulting services of the following disciplines: planning assessments, predesign, options analysis, design, cost estimating, specification preparation, construction, and design services during construction for new large diameter water pipelines and associated pipeline appurtenances (air valve assemblies, blowoff assemblies, service outlets, line valves, drainage and culverts under and over the pipelines), as well as existing pipelines rehabilitation and protection methods, including coatings, linings, and cathodic protection. This is an On-Call Contract that will utilize authorized Work Assignments (WAs) to execute the project work. SPU may consider establishing more than one on-call contract with this solicitation. Each On-Call contract will be (3) years with the possible extension of up to an additional (2) two years. The estimated contract budget is $990,000. but may be amended up to $3M. The City requires a plan for including minority- and women-owned firms, which becomes a material part of the contract. Consultants are subject to all applicable laws and WMBE requirements.
SEATTLE, WA
Public Art Blooms across Seattle this summer

Temporary and Permanent Arts abound from West Seattle to Lake City. The Seattle Office of Arts and Culture is excited to share that, starting in July, temporary and permanent artworks will be installed in Seattle neighborhoods, parks, and right-of-ways. A diverse mix of local artists, genres, and themes will make the summer of 2022 filled with arts experiences for everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
2022 Request for Letters of Intent (LOI): Seattle Refugee Fund

The Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) seeks Letters of Intent (LOI) from nonprofit and religious 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services to refugees and other displaced people. Organizations to receive funding will be selected by the City of Seattle and will receive funding from the Seattle Refugee Fund through Seattle Foundation.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

HSD Selects University of Washington to Conduct Comparable Worth Wage Analysis of Human Services Work in Seattle and King County

The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to announce the results of the Comparable Worth Wage Analysis of Human Services Work RFQ which closed May 31, 2022. The University of Washington School of Social Work was awarded $498,278 to conduct a comparable worth wage analysis of the City of Seattle and King County human services sector.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards and Great Pacific Ironworks (dba Patagonia) Reach Informal Agreement

More than $54,000 in Remedies Returned to 95 Employees. Seattle, WA (July 13, 2022) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) reached an informal resolution with Great Pacific Ironworks, dba Patagonia. The retail store for outdoor clothing and related goods operates one Seattle location where it employs approximately 25 people and has approximately 2,600 employees worldwide.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Help Us Review Applications for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund Grant

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve as grant reviewers for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund (DROF). Grant reviewers assist the City of Seattle’s DROF program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in improving quality of life for communities living within the Duwamish River Valley.
SEATTLE, WA
Building a shelter: 1972-1982

As we celebrate the Seattle Animal Shelter’s 50th anniversary this year we’re sharing a few stories from its history. In April 1972 the City Council voted to create a Division of Animal Control with a $214,000 annual budget and $92,356 appropriated from the City’s emergency fund. The Council also approved bonds to be issued to fund the construction of a new animal shelter, which would open 10 years later and still operates in the same location in the Interbay neighborhood.
SEATTLE, WA
DEEL Staff Spotlight: CCAP Education Specialist Unit

Child care is an essential part of our city’s infrastructure, allowing countless families to contribute to the economy within vital roles in healthcare, business, education, service industries, and more. But despite the value of child care within a healthy and vibrant city, the child care profession is largely still an undervalued and underpaid occupation, and one that has been in crisis before and even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
SEATTLE, WA
Technical Assistance Services 2022, RFP #FAS-2022-002

RFP# FAS-2022-022 Project Title: Technical Assistance Services 2022. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL RFP – posted 7/8/2022. Scope of Services: The City is seeking to contract with one or more organizations to provide procurement and contracting-related technical assistance services to firms interested in doing business with the City of Seattle in a prime or subcontracting capacity. As a result of this solicitation, the City expects to affirmatively expand City efforts to provide economic inclusion opportunities for WMBE or other similarly disadvantaged firms through the provision of technical assistance services. By providing these services, the City expects firms to increase their understanding of City procurement and contracting opportunities, procurement processes and contract requirements related to performance of the work in order to successfully compete for City contracts, and to provide technical assistance to firms looking to develop their business, including capacity building. The City will require tracking and reporting of the outcomes for technical assistance services awarded through this solicitation.
SEATTLE, WA
DEEL Summer 2022 Newsletter

DEEL’s summer 2022 newsletter is available now! This issue features DEEL’s investments in summer programs and the annual FEPP Levy Year 2 Report for 2020-2021. Also included are highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremony for SPP Provider Tiny Tots Development Center’s new facility in Othello Square, Seattle Public Schools graduations, and upcoming funding opportunities for early learning providers and community partners.
SEATTLE, WA
Funding Opportunities

The mission of the Department of Education and Early Learning is to transform the lives of Seattle's children, youth, and families through strategic investments in education. DEEL invests in equitable educational opportunities, student and family supports, and high quality learning environments to pursue the following results:. All Seattle families have...
SEATTLE, WA
SCIDpda Supports Small Business Neighbors With Protective Window Films

The Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) is a community development organization that preserves, promotes, and develops the Chinatown International District (CID) so that it can continue to be vibrant, culturally unique, and community-centered. It does this through affordable housing and commercial property management, community economic development and community engagement, and real estate development.
SEATTLE, WA
Danny Woo Garden Provides a Haven and Sense of Security for CID Gardeners

Tucked in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the Chinatown International District (CID) is 1.5 acres of beautiful green space — nearly 100 no-fee garden plots overspilling with vegetables and flowers of all sorts, lovingly cultivated and cared for by local API residents, most of whom are seniors. For gardeners, many of whom are non-native-English-language speakers, the ability to grow their own food is incredibly empowering.
SEATTLE, WA
West Seattle Bridge Update; Sound Transit Light Rail Recommendations Resolution; July 14th SW Precinct Community-Police Dialogue; Help for Renters Displaced by Large Rent Increases; City Appeals Arbitration Ruling; Visiting the City’s First East African Senior Center

Bridge re-opening remains on track for week of September12. As I confirmed last week, the specialized concrete needed for post-tensioning on the bridge has fully cured. Post-tensioning duct installation continued this week. The contractor has revised how the ducts are being temporarily supported to allow for quicker removal and provide some time savings on the back end of the work. Strand installation on the north girder got underway today.
SEATTLE, WA
Master Composter & Sustainability Stewards; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-071-S

_____________________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants or organizations to manage and deliver the Master Composter & Sustainability Stewards (MC/SS) volunteer program, a longstanding residential outreach and engagement program related to composting, waste diversion, waste prevention, and other sustainable practices. The program operates by training a diverse cohort of volunteers each year, and engaging the trained volunteers (recent and past) to conduct outreach within their own communities to promote sustainable practices.
SEATTLE, WA
Office of Police Accountability Director Candidates

The Mayor’s Office is currently in the final stages of selecting a new director for the Office of Police Accountability. Read more about the final candidates under consideration below, and watch a forum featuring community-driven questions with each candidate here. Eddie Aubrey. Eddie Aubrey has a unique 360-degree perspective...
SEATTLE, WA
