Bicycle and Muti-Modal On-Call Services, RFQ# 22-022

Submittal Deadline: 8/10/2022, 2:00 PM (PST)

CITY OF SEATTLE

REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

CONSULTANT SERVICES

22-022 Bicycle and Multi-Modal On-Call Services

The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation, requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for Bicycle and Multi-Modal On-Call Services.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is expanding its multi-modal transportation network through implementation of projects identified through our Transit Master Plan (TMP), Pedestrian Master Plan (PMP), Bicycle Master Plan (BMP), Neighborhood Street Fund Program (NSF), Safe Routes to School Program (SRTS), and Vision Zero Program. Up to three contracts may be awarded, each for $500,000. The time of performance is expected to be a minimum of 3 years, starting third quarter 2022, and ending in third quarter 2025. The Contracts may be extended up to two additional years, depending on performance and the schedule of individual work authorizations.

The services will be let via a series of Work Authorizations. The scope, schedule, and budget for each Work Authorizations will vary.

An online Pre-submittal meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Additional details to follow on ProcureWare.

Interested qualified consultants may download the Request for Qualifications packet at the following address: City of Seattle Procurement (seattle.procureware.com).

NOTE: YOU MUST FORMALLY REGISTER AT ProcureWare IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE ADDENDA.

The Request for Qualifications packet includes a more detailed Scope of Work, administrative requirements such as sub-consulting, insurance, selection process, schedule, etc.

Electronic Submittals must be received by the Seattle Department of Transportation, Attention: Pamela Garcia – DOT_CCU@seattle.gov, by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Any questions regarding this Request for Qualification may be submitted via ProcureWare. Response to questions will be provided via ProcureWare.