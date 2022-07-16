ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Tonight, the WBC lightweight division is pitting a rising star against a veteran with Ryan Garcia taking on former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna. Garcia currently holds the interim lightweight title, which Fortuna hopes to take from the 23-year-old upstart.

The Garcia vs. Fortuna fight is put on by Oscar De La Hoya-founded promotional company Golden Boy. Sponsors include Hennessy, BetOnline, and, notably, Golden Boy’s first CBD partner, Uncle Bud’s CBD . This partnership with Uncle Bud’s — a CBD brand designed for athletes — represents a growing trend of CBD partnerships in combat sports .

Looking to catch Garcia vs. Fortuna live tonight? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the much-anticipated bout, including how to buy tickets to the fight and where to stream Garcia vs. Fortuna online.

When Is the Garcia vs. Fortuna Fight? Date, Time, Location

The Garcia vs. Fortuna fight is taking place tonight, Saturday, July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Coverage for the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the Garcia vs. Fortuna fight will start sometime around 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets to Garcia vs. Fortuna are still available online through VividSeats.com . Prices are starting at $35 and $530 for ringside seats, as of writing.


Garcia vs. Fortuna Tickets
Vivid Seats

How to Watch Garcia vs. Fortuna Online Without Cable

If you’re looking to watch Garcia vs. Fortuna online, the best option is sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced “Da Zone”), which will have a live stream of Garcia vs. Fortuna during the big event.

To watch Garcia vs. Fortuna online using DAZN, you’ll only need a subscription to the service (no separate purchase required). A monthly DAZN subscription costs $19.99 , and an annual subscription service costs $149.99 (37% less than paying every month for a year). Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to live stream Garcia vs. Fortuna online through your streaming devices, smart TV, laptop, or phone.


DAZN Subscription
$19.99

A monthly DAZN subscription is non-binding, so, if you only want to watch the Garcia vs. Fortuna fight, you can sign up for a month and cancel after. However, DAZN boasts dozens of boxing matches throughout the year, so a subscription is certainly worth it if you’re a boxing fan.

The Garcia vs. Fortuna fight is also available on PPV.com for $34.99 (and includes a month of DAZN for free), although it’s cheaper to buy the month-long DAZN subscription above and get the Garcia vs. Fortuna fight for free.

How to Watch Garcia vs. Fortuna Online Free

Sadly, there is no (legal) way to stream Garcia vs. Fortuna online for free. If you’re already a DAZN member, you’ll be able to watch Garcia vs. Fortuna for free, as it’s not a DAZN PPV fight. However, those without a DAZN membership will have to shell out at least $19.99 to get a DAZN membership and live stream Garcia vs. Fortuna. The bright side is that your new DAZN membership will get you plenty of free boxing content in the future, if you keep your membership.

Garcia vs. Fortuna Odds, Prediction, Undercard

Although Fortuna is the old pro (37-3-1, 26 KOs), he faces Garcia as the underdog with odds of +800, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Fortuna, now 32 years old, turned pro in 2009 and went on to hold the WBA interim featherweight title from 2012 to 2013, and later the WBA super featherweight title from 2015 to 2016. He’s fought five times since 2018 (winning four of them) when he fell out of the ring during a bout with Adrian Granados. Most recently, the Dominican boxer knocked out Rafael Hernandez in February of this year.

Garcia, meantime, enters the ring as a heavy favorite with odds of -1050. The American boxer is almost a decade younger than Fortuna but boasts a stellar undefeated record of 22-0 with 22 KOs. In 2016, Garcia went pro at just 17 years old, after building an impressive amateur record of 215–15.

The fight between Garcia and Fortuna was originally slated to take place way back in January of 2021, but Garcia pulled out in order to focus on his mental health at the time. The fight was further delayed when Garcia underwent hand surgery, which put the young star out of commission for 15 months.

Tonight’s undercard also includes a welterweight fight between Alexis Rocha vs. Samuel Kotey, a super-featherweight fight with Lamont Roach Jr. and Angel Rodriguez, and a flyweight bout between Ricardo Sandoval and David Jimenez.

To watch Garcia vs. Fortuna live online tonight, be sure to get a DAZN subscription before the big event.

