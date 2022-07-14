ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Laurel’s Farmers Market starts July 16

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 5 days ago

Grab some fresh veggies and meet up with your neighbors and...

www.laureloutlook.com

Billings approved for asphalt art project

Billings is among the selected cities for the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art project, covering pedestrian areas and roadways near North Park. Mayor Bill Cole and the Billings Industrial Revolution District office applied for the 25,000-dollar grant project in April of 2020. In September of 2021, the city was one of the 26 cities approved to receive the grant.
Billings holds first Coffee with a Cop event

The downtown Starbucks in Billings, Montana, hosted the first Coffee with a Cop event Monday morning. Community members were encouraged to stop by, have a cup of coffee, and enjoy a pleasant conversation with a Billings police officer. Two officers were helping baristas with handing out food and drinks to...
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
yourbigsky.com

How many bats live in Montana?

The Montana Audobon Center in Billings held their bat night hike on Friday, where others could learn about bats in Montana and see some for themselves through a guided hike. The event started with a presentation about bats from Montana FWP intern Becca Stapleton. She explains there are 15 species of bats native to the Treasure State but don’t worry, none of them drink blood or desire to seek out humans. Here is a list of the 15 bats that live in Montana:
Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
Cat Country 102.9

High Wind Warning in the Billings Area Through Tuesday AM

We're kicking off the week with a double-whammy of weather alerts. Heat and wind will potentially cause issues across southcentral Montana for the remainder of today and tomorrow. On Monday (7/18) the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning at 11:13 am, effective until 9 am Tuesday morning. According...
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
406mtsports.com

Longtime Billings sportscaster Scott Breen to sign-off this week

BILLINGS — Scott Breen will say goodbye to television viewers in Billings and the surrounding area this week. The longtime Billings sportscaster is leaving his job as sports director at KTVQ and said that on Tuesday during the 5:30 and 10 p.m. broadcasts he’ll be telling viewers thank you for watching during his 31 years in the business.
Q2 News

Crash survivors point to nearby farm fields as possible cause of dust storm

HARDIN — On Friday July 17, there was a multi-vehicle crash outside of Hardin when a deadly dust storm took over the region and reduced highway visibility to almost zero. On Saturday, the stretch of highway that was effected showed almost no signs of what occurred less than 24 hours earlier. A disaster that left multiple casualties in its wake.
NBCMontana

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

HARDIN, Mont. — Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
KULR8

Six killed, many injured in 21-vehicle crash after dust storm near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said preliminary investigation indicates an extreme weather event is...
