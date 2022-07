This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oscar Orona had a chance to take his son home 33 minutes before the 10-year-old's class was massacred. The memory of May 24 haunts. It was awards day at Robb Elementary school. Noah was beaming and asked to leave school with Orona. But Papi had to go to work, and Mami was recovering from surgery at home. Orona thought it better that Noah stay with his friends. The boy said OK and bounded off.

UVALDE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO