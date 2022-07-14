ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 7/13/22

There's not a lot of empathy for Ohio children who are raped and need abortions – at least not from many Republicans in the Buckeye State. The case of the 10-year-old who was forced to go out of state for a medical procedure because of Ohio's new abortion law made national news as the ramifications of Roe v. Wade's reversal become clearer. But this week was packed with other news, too, including a big announcement from the founder of one of Cincinnati's most beloved events. Catch up on the major headlines below.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO