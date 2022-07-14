ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 7/13/22

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Open Beer competition is a heady brew of the sudsy and the silly. The U.S. Open Beer Championships announced the winners of its annual competition earlier this week, recognizing some of the best ales, IPAs and porters from brewers across the nation. Medalists were awarded in over 150 categories, including best American ale, best Belgian blonde and best cocoa/chocolate beer, to name just a few — and there was even a category for the “Top 10 Beer Names” of the year, based on the “laughter volume” of attendees.
Comments / 0