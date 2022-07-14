ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 7/13/22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recapped one of the most improbable Reds wins ever. Yes, ever. Pat...

247Sports

Four-star Edge Elias Rudolph talks Cincinnati interest and visits

Under head coach Luke Fickell the Cincinnati Bearcats have established themselves as one of the top programs in the country while making it a priority to recruit the top talent from the Cincinnati area. The 2024 class will be no different for the Bearcats as they have already made Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

13 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 15-17)

It's the final weekend for deals on amazing burgers throughout Greater Cincinnati. Through July 17, more than 80 restaurants are offering discounted burgers in honor of Cincinnati Burger Week. Patrons are able to enjoy $6 to $7 gourmet burgers (pricing is listed on the Cincinnati Burger Week app) and Samuel Adams drink specials. Both traditional and plant-based burgers are available. Through July 17. cincinnatiburgerweek.com. Read CityBeat’s preview about Cincinnati Burger Week. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef competing on Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A local chef is heating up the competition on the Food Network. Chef Christian Gill from Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey is competing on Guy’s Grocery Games summer tournament. Chef Gill started out competing against six other chefs from around the country with the challenge of making...
CINCINNATI, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

BLINK Founder Pulls out of Festival, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week

There's not a lot of empathy for Ohio children who are raped and need abortions – at least not from many Republicans in the Buckeye State. The case of the 10-year-old who was forced to go out of state for a medical procedure because of Ohio's new abortion law made national news as the ramifications of Roe v. Wade's reversal become clearer. But this week was packed with other news, too, including a big announcement from the founder of one of Cincinnati's most beloved events. Catch up on the major headlines below.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
NEWPORT, KY
WDTN

Cincinnati named one of top breweries in US

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Open Beer competition is a heady brew of the sudsy and the silly. The U.S. Open Beer Championships announced the winners of its annual competition earlier this week, recognizing some of the best ales, IPAs and porters from brewers across the nation. Medalists were awarded in over 150 categories, including best American ale, best Belgian blonde and best cocoa/chocolate beer, to name just a few — and there was even a category for the “Top 10 Beer Names” of the year, based on the “laughter volume” of attendees.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Humidity with rounds of rain to start the weekend

CINCINNATI — Warm and muggy air stays in place through this evening and tonight. Clouds will increase through tonight with an isolated rain threat later tonight. Temperatures slowly fall into the 80s this evening, and then 70s tonight. FOLLOW LIVE RADAR// ALERTS. Some beneficial rains are expected Sunday. Some...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincyweekend.com

Storefronts to the Forefront: Fort Thomas, KY

Fort Thomas, KY (CINCY WEEKEND) - Community connections are forged by more than just neighborhood proximity. The connections that tie our neighborhoods together are found in the aisles of our favorite corner bookshop, at a table in a quaint restaurant, and in line at the local ice cream parlor. Oftentimes, these places exist in the heart of a community: a neighborhood business district. Communities and economies grow out of these places, and they must continue to thrive.
FORT THOMAS, KY
Sports
WLWT 5

Cincinnati expert speaks on alarming drop in bug population

Sometimes, silence says everything. "Go outside tonight. You won't hear the same insect calls you heard 10, 15 years ago. It's eerily quiet," said Dr. Gene Kritsky with Mount Saint Joseph University. Kritsky is the dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount St. Joe. He revealed to WLWT that...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Peach Truck Continues Its Midwest Journey

They’re baaaa-aaaack! Each summer, we wait patiently for those delicious Georgia and South Carolina peaches we love so much, brought to us courtesy of the Nashville-based company The Peach Truck. Early next week, The Peach Truck tour swings back through the tri-state for customers to pick up their online orders. They come in a 25-pound box (half-bushel) for $50. Add an extra box and two bags of pecans for $110. Place your order on the website and drop by your designated location to collect it. The truck will make stops at these Greater Cincinnati locations:
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky getting its own in-service police training academy

Northern Kentucky is getting its own in-service training academy, providing local police departments with the opportunity to localize annual officer training. On Thursday, police leaders across Northern Kentucky gathered at the Fort Thomas Community Center and Mess Hall where a certificate was presented that bestowed Northern Kentucky with its own in-service training academy.
KENTUCKY STATE

