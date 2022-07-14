Mile-long bus museum honoring children killed by gun violence heads to Ted Cruz's Texas home

Republican congresswoman Debbie Lesko sparked confusion when she appeared to say that she would "shoot her own grandchildren" to "keep them safe".“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said.Lesko made the remark when she took to the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill on 9 June.Her comments have resurfaced after a clip of her speech went viral on social media.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League and Championship clubs given green light to introduce safe standingRepublican congresswoman calls Roe v Wade decision a ‘victory for white life’Ukrainians express indifference and disappointment at Johnson stepping down

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO