Houston, TX

Mile-long bus museum honoring children killed by gun violence heads to Ted Cruz's Texas home

By Katy Barber
 4 days ago
A mile-long procession of school buses are headed to Sen. Ted Cruz's home in Houston on Thursday, July 14. Thursday's roll-out is the official start of The Yellow Bus Project and Cruz's house is the first stop for the NRA Children's Museum, which is coordinated by Change the Ref, according to...

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

