Baton Rouge, LA

Tigers make the final four for 4-star in-state athlete

By Kyle Richardson
By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl8Zk_0gffn9GQ00

LSU has missed out on some Louisiana talent despite a strong start to the 2023 class, but it recently made the cut for one of the most talented players in the state in Khai Prean.

Prean is down to a final four of LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Prean, but LSU is the favorite per On3. Mississippi State was his first Division I offer, so that holds some weight, and according to On3, Auburn is currently right on LSU’s heels in this recruiting race.

He is a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from Belle Rose, Louisiana, where he recently transferred to St. James High School from Ascension Catholic School.

Prean is listed as an athlete but he excels on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers could line him up at wide receiver or running back. He is one of those guys that you must find a way to get the ball in his hands, as he’s dangerous and electric.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers currently have 15 commits for the 2023 recruiting class, which ranks eighth in the nation. Adding Prean, the No. 249 player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings, would certainly help boost that even higher.

