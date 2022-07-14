CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Rotarians of the Year announced

Looking ahead to the rest of today/tonight – first, the spotlight event:. SUMMER FEST EVE: Streets close this afternoon in The Junction for West Seattle Summer Fest setup, starting with California SW north of Oregon around noon, which is why the No Parking signs are out. California between Oregon and Edmunds, and Alaska between 42nd and 44th, is then scheduled to close around 4 pm. As has become a tradition, you’re invited to come wander the streets and enjoy the evening. Look for The Whale Trail‘s table to get started on the festival’s orca activity. And, as noted in our previous preview, that includes the Junction venues participating in the West Seattle Art Walk, which is where our list for today/tonight continues:

