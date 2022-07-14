ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Rotarians of the Year announced

Cover picture for the articleAnother comeback this summer – the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s Rotarian of the Year award – given to two people this year to make up for the skipped year. Here’s the announcement from club president Alan Mitchell:. During normal years, West Seattle Rotary ends...

Scenes from West Seattle Summer Fest Eve & Art Walk

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited) 6:30 PM: If it’s on the Easy Street marquee, it’s happening – and the heart of The Junction is now indeed the hub of activity to get ready for West Seattle Summer Fest, first one since 2019. So people are here walking in the now-closed streets. There’s music too:
WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST: Mode Music at the festival!

Many West Seattle businesses based elsewhere on the peninsula come to The Junction to be part of Summer Fest. Among them, Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), whose founder Erin Rubin sent this update:. Mode Music is ready to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of West Seattle Summer Fest by adding some...
Summer Fest Eve, West Seattle Art Walk, low-low tide, much more for your Thursday

Looking ahead to the rest of today/tonight – first, the spotlight event:. SUMMER FEST EVE: Streets close this afternoon in The Junction for West Seattle Summer Fest setup, starting with California SW north of Oregon around noon, which is why the No Parking signs are out. California between Oregon and Edmunds, and Alaska between 42nd and 44th, is then scheduled to close around 4 pm. As has become a tradition, you’re invited to come wander the streets and enjoy the evening. Look for The Whale Trail‘s table to get started on the festival’s orca activity. And, as noted in our previous preview, that includes the Junction venues participating in the West Seattle Art Walk, which is where our list for today/tonight continues:
FOLLOWUP: No all-clear yet for beaches south of Alki Point

(WSB photo, Cormorant Cove Park, last week) No all-clear yet, more than a week after a private sewer line was discovered to be leaking into Puget Sound from condos south of Alki Point. That’s according to Sabrina Register of Seattle Public Utilities, which is monitoring the situation. We asked her about the action, if any, to be taken against the responsible party. Her reply:
UPDATE: Fire at unfinished townhouses on SW Roxbury

(Added – photo tweeted by Genna) 2 PM: Update from SFD – now they’re back to “offensive” mode because: “Crews have water on the fire and have made significant progress knocking down the exterior fire.”. (WSB photos from here down) 2:14 PM: Our crew...
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Summer Fest street closures begin

As we’ve been reporting, West Seattle Summer Fest street closures are starting earlier than past years – and the first one is in place now: California SW is closed between SW Oregon and SW Genesee. This block is where you’ll find the main stage on Friday and Saturday,...
UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in hit-run crash east of low bridge

5:54 PM: As previewed a bit earlier, that’s Caitlin Sherman on the West Seattle Summer Fest stage, introduced by Troy Nelson. The first day/night of festival music is now at full speed – the main stage is on California north of Oregon, near the Post Office. Here’s the rest of tonight’s lineup:
PHOTOS: Low-low tide sights on West Seattle shores

That’s what it looked like from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, looking toward Lincoln Park, shortly after today’s low-low tide of -4.0 feet just before noon. Thanks to those who sent photos of what they saw – first, from Linda McKelvey, a crab and a star:. Michelle Green...
