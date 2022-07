Authorities identified 40-year old Caleb Severson, of Stanwood, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on July 12th in Mount Vernon. The fatal car crash took place on McLean Road at about 2:56 a.m. According to the investigation reports, the man was heading eastbound on McLean Road in a 2002 Buick when his vehicle went over the center line and crashed into a pole on the westbound shoulder near Best Road.

STANWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO