CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now. Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With new owners, the store has plenty to offer. This includes a full kitchen, ice cream parlor, snacks, drinks, and coffee. They hope to have their gas pumps up and running in the near future.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO