ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Red Hat has named Matt Hicks its CEO as revenues grow post IBM merger

By Zachery Eanes
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 4 days ago

Raleigh-based Red Hat has tapped its head of products and technologies Matt Hicks as the new CEO of the open-source software company.

  • He replaces Paul Cormier, a longtime Red Hat veteran, who will move into the role of chairman.

Why it matters: Red Hat, which IBM acquired for $34 billion in 2019, is one of the largest tech employers in the Triangle, growing from a small startup to a multi-billion dollar venture over the course of two decades.

Driving the news: Hicks has worked at Red Hat since 2006 — a long track record that he said prepares him well for the role.

  • "I've loved every single role I have had at the company," he told Axios in a video interview, "from every role in IT you can imagine to probably every role in engineering and products. I feel well trained to take this spot."
Data: IBM; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

What's next: Hicks said he believes there's still plenty of room for Red Hat to grow — especially in emerging technologies like autonomous vehicles and edge computing.

  • Red Hat recently revealed it is collaborating with General Motors on software for its future vehicles. And it is helping industrial giant ABB improve its manufacturing automation software.
  • "We have a lot to deliver with traditional enterprises today, as they move to cloud and then move to hybrid, Hicks said. "But we also have a great future opportunity ahead of us."

Though Hicks, like his predecessor Cormier, lives in Boston, Red Hat is headquartered in Raleigh. More than 2,500 employees are based out of its downtown tower.

  • Hicks said office space remains important for Red Hat, but it is still fine tuning its approach to hybrid work. Even before the pandemic, Red Hat was letting workers work remotely.
  • "I do feel like we've gotten better at being able to bridge both of those," he said. "So I think the office work-style will change but I still think it's going to be an important aspect."

Context: Red Hat has become a linchpin of the financial performance of technology giant IBM, which has also has a large presence in the region. Red Hat's own revenues have steadily grown since being acquired by IBM.

  • Red Hat's software has been used to bolster IBM's hybrid cloud computing business, which helps customers analyze data across private data centers and public cloud services, like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Zoom out: Hicks takes the leadership reins at a time when the broader tech economy is seeing a cool down. Other large tech firms, like Meta and Google, have announced hiring slow downs and tech layoffs have accelerated recently .

  • Hicks said Red Hat still needs to hire talent to meet its growth needs, but it's always been a cost-conscious company.
  • "We will always be really focused on execution on costs," he said. "We were 20 years ago. We are today. But I think we're in a good spot with that. But it’ll be something we'll continue to watch."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Raleigh

SingleStore set to continue Raleigh growth after raising $116M

SingleStore, a San Francisco-based software maker, is on the verge of another expansion in downtown Raleigh after raising $116 million from investors, including Goldman Sachs.The company is now valued at $1.3 billion, its CEO Raj Verma told Axios. Why it matters: SingleStore, which makes cloud database management software, has made a big splash in Raleigh since its arrival in 2021.The company has hired around 50 people here, including Oliver Schabenberger, who it recruited from Cary analytics giant SAS Institute to become its chief innovation officer. Schabenberger, at the time, was SAS’s No. 2. What's next: The company is renovating a building near its current location on West Davie St. to accommodate its continuing growth in the Triangle, Verma said. "We could grow slightly over 50% in our employee headcount this year," Verma said. "A 50% increase in employees for the next few years is probably something that you should bet your shirt on." SingleStore CEO Raj Verma said the company will expand to this building across the street. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Home Lending Pal believes it can improve Black home ownership

Home Lending Pal, a Black-led startup from Durham, believes its software could be an important tool in boosting minority homeownership. What it does: Home Lending Pal is the creator of an advising platform that seeks to eliminate the confusion of applying for a mortgage. Individuals can use the platform to identify properties and then research and apply for mortgage loans. Importantly, when Home Lending Pal connects someone to a lender, it hides identifiers like race or sex. Why it matters: Black and other minority applicants are denied mortgages at significantly higher rates than their white counterparts, exacerbating the wealth gap...
DURHAM, NC
Axios Raleigh

Remote work keeps Advance Auto from meeting Raleigh hiring goals

Advance Auto Parts, one of Raleigh's largest corporate headquarters, is backing out of an incentive agreement with the state over concerns it won't meet hiring goals.Driving the news: In a letter sent to the state in June and obtained by Axios Raleigh, Advance said that it will not be able to add the 435 jobs it promised when it agreed to relocate its headquarters from Virginia in 2018. Those jobs — which the company said expected to pay an average annual wage of $106,000 — would've been in addition to 700 existing employees in the city.The company also promised to...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

North Carolina's local news scene is changing

After 118 years in business, the Mount Olive Tribune closed its doors last month, leaving the small town in the Goldsboro metro without a newspaper. The Tribune's closure is hardly an anomaly. Around two newspapers in the U.S. are closing every week, according to a new report, suggesting the local news crisis made worse by the pandemic will continue to grow in coming years, Axios' Sara Fischer reports. Why it matters: The lack of reliable local news compounds governance issues that make communities less efficient and prosperous. One study suggests government costs increase when local newspapers shutter. "At a minimum,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Axios Raleigh

Here’s what you can do for free in Raleigh this weekend

If you're looking for some free things to do this weekend, we've got some ideas. 🥾 Go for a hike: Because this is always the answer. Hike along the Eno River — one of Zach’s favorites — or hop on the Company Mill Trail at William B. Umstead State Park — one of Lucille’s favorites. 📺 Catch a movie in the park: Watch "Sing 2" Friday at Zebulon Community Park or "Moana" Saturday at Dorothea Dix Park. 🍉 Hit up the State Farmers Market: A fabulous place for people-watching in the shade on a hot summer day. And vegetable buying, obviously.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Meet Raleigh ghost kitchen entrepreneur Jason Johnson

Jason Johnson is the founder of Raleigh-based HUBB Kitchens, which is opening ghost kitchens across the Triangle to give chefs an affordable place to test out concepts. HUBB's newest ghost kitchen, operated alongside national brand REEF, is inside of Raleigh-Durham International's Terminal 2 and will give flyers the ability to order from a variety of vendors. What's next: HUBB is in the process of opening two test kitchens on Fayetteville Street — one in the former Pizza La Stella space and another in the old Tulum Restaurante & Bar. Here are his picks: 🍕 Favorite place to eat in the...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Village Tavern is opening in Raleigh's North Hills next expansion

The Village Tavern, an upscale eatery with roots in Winston-Salem, is coming to Raleigh. What's happening: It is the first restaurant to be announced for Kane Realty's Main District expansion in North Hills. That project is bringing a 12-story residential tower to the site of a former JCPenney department store at North Hills. It is expected to be completed next year. Founded in Winston in 1984, the Village Tavern is an institution in the Triad. It has since expanded to Charlotte, Atlanta and several other Sun Belt cities.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

While growing rapidly, Triangle tech workers still make less than other tech hubs

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosWages for tech workers in the Triangle are rising quickly, but they still trail other hot tech hubs by a significant amountDriving the news: Durham and Raleigh are considered third- and fourth-tier cities for tech compensation, respectively, according to private-company data compiled by Carta, the maker of an equity management software. By the numbers: In Raleigh, tech workers are paid 76% of what their counterparts in San Francisco make. In Durham, the ratio is 81%.The comparative discount between the two regions has helped make the Triangle a popular landing spot for tech expansions in recent...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Cormier
Axios Raleigh

The Triangle's university talent make it a leading biotech hub

Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Triangle continues to solidify itself as a force in the biotech industry, ranking No. 6 in CBRE’s 2022 analysis of life science research talent clusters. Why it matters: While Apple and Google grab a lot of headlines for their planned growth in the Triangle, biotech companies have been steadily adding high-paying jobs here.With so much talent and intellectual property coming out of the local universities, as well as relatively cheaper land costs, expect that to continue. Driving the news: CBRE's report notes that, given its size, the Triangle has an outsized presence of Ph.D. graduates...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Travelers face brutal Fourth of July travel at RDU

This weekend is set to be the second busiest for travel since 2000 with a record number of Americans planning to hit the road, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.Raleigh-Durham International Airport may have its busiest weekend since before the pandemic, The News & Observer reports, with most passengers passing through Friday and Monday. Why it matters: Pack your patience and build in extra time."There is a lot of pent-up COVID-19 demand to travel, so many people are still going to do it on the Fourth of July and this summer despite inflation and gas prices," Eric Jones, co-founder of The Vacationer,...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Wolfspeed considering adding 1,800 jobs in Chatham County

Wolfspeed, the Durham-based semiconductor maker formerly known as Cree, could be on the verge of a major expansion in Chatham County, if a state budget proposed Tuesday evening is approved, two sources told Axios. Driving the news: The budget plan includes $112.5 million for the state's Commerce Department as a potential incentive for a chip manufacturing project in Chatham County. To qualify for the incentive, the chip manufacturer must invest at least $4.8 billion in the county and create at least 1,800 jobs. Why it matters: The project would be the latest large manufacturing project to select Chatham County, located...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hat#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud#Triangle#General Motors#Abb
Axios Raleigh

Char-Grill's downtown location could become 20-story tower

The original location of the burger-and-fries institution Char-Grill could make way for a tower up to 20 stories high, as developers zero in on downtown's Hillsborough Street corridor. Driving the news: Raleigh developer Wilson | Blount said in a press release Wednesday it is acquiring several parcels around the Char-Grill at 618 Hillsborough St. for a new mixed-use development project. Plans for the property are still being evaluated, the firm said, but it intends to apply for a rezoning of the properties. A neighborhood meeting is set for July 12, a standard practice in rezoning cases. Yes, but: Wilson | Blount said it will incorporate Char-Grill, which has served burgers in Raleigh since 1959, into whatever the future development becomes. Char-Grill will remain open until construction starts, the restaurant said in the news release. It has eight other locations throughout the Triangle. What they're saying: "This project gives us the opportunity to upgrade our facility to better serve our customers in the future," Char-Grill owners Ryon Wilder and Mahlon Aycock said in a statement. "This isn't 'goodbye' at all. It's 'see-you-soon.'"Of note: The assemblage of properties also includes the historic Elmwood house.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Here's where you'll be able to drink on the street in Raleigh

You soon will be able to drink on the street in parts of downtown Raleigh. Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council unanimously approved the city's first social district, which will allow people to drink outside around Fayetteville Street beginning Aug. 15. The district will exist first as...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Triangle tech job openings soared in May

Data: N.C. Technology Association; Chart: Zachery Eanes/AxiosTech job openings in North Carolina hit a new record high in May at 57,182 — up 60% from last year, according to monthly data compiled by the N.C. Technology Association. The Triangle continues to see strong growth in the number of tech job postings, with nearly 25,000 open jobs across the Raleigh and Durham metros combined, according to Andrea Fleming, director of talent and workforce development for NC TECH.The Charlotte area has nearly 20,000 tech openings. Why it matters: The latest data comes at a time when large tech companies and startups face an uncertain market, with layoffs and hiring freezes increasing significantly in recent months. So far, though, tech layoffs have not hit the Triangle hard. What they're saying: "For now, overall momentum seems strong in North Carolina," Fleming said in an email to Axios. "There are some individual companies either laying off and garnering headlines and rumors of hiring slow downs, but as you can see, there are still some big tech names, banks and consultants in (the state) posting high numbers of openings."
ECONOMY
Axios Raleigh

Redneck BBQ Lab's North Hills location will add brunch and beer

It's been nearly two years since Benson's popular Redneck BBQ Lab announced they would open a new location, called the BBQ Lab, in Raleigh's North Hills. Supply chain and construction setbacks long delayed the restaurant's opening.Some equipment — like ventilation hoods, smokers or an ice cream machine — had lead times of 12 months or more. But if things go smoothly from here, the BBQ Lab hopes to be serving its brisket, pulled pork and ribs by early August. "We're just a final inspection away … from being able to create barbecue here," owner Jerry Stephenson told Axios. Flashback: After...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Google
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh has the second-most new housing construction in the U.S.

Raleigh takes silver when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.What they found: Raleigh had 30.7 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year, the second-most per capita among major U.S. metros.Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhy it matters: As the number of homes for sale remains near all-time lows and monthly mortgage payments are near their record high, building more homes is one way to ease the affordability crisis.The homes are especially needed in the booming Triangle region, which was the second fastest-growing large metropolitan area in...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

N.C. Rep. Deborah Ross on her favorite Raleigh restaurants and more

U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents most of Wake County, spoke with Axios Raleigh for our Local Limelight series. Read on for her picks. 🍜 Her favorite places to eat in Raleigh: Under the radar spot: Pho Far EastFor a date night: GarlandIn her neighborhood: Trophy Brewing & Pizza and Sam Jones BBQ🚈 What she thinks the Triangle is missing: A wide variety of public transportation📱 First thing she reads in the morning: The e-edition of The News & Observer, WRAL's app, Axios and NC Policy Watch📚 Last great books she read: "Convenience Store Woman" and "Last First...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Common Market, a Charlotte institution, is expanding into Durham

The Common Market, a Charlotte institution, is heading to Durham this fall to open its fifth location, Axios Charlotte's Ashley Mahoney reports.What's happening: The beloved Charlotte bodega is branching out to the Triangle, planting its flag at 1821 Green Street in Durham, just off 9th Street. Hood Architecture oversaw the renovation of the 5,000-square-foot space. Common Market, which opened in 2002, has three locations in Charlotte and one in Rock Hill.What to expect: It's a new location, but it's still Common Market, so there will be deli favorites, coffee, craft beer and wine at prices that won't make your wallet cry.There will be indoor and outdoor seating, and the space will be open daily.You can also expect pop-ups and partnerships with local coffee roasters as they’ve done in Charlotte.What they're saying: "As a Raleigh native, I've been eager to get back, to bring The Common Market to the Triangle's rich food scene and vibrant community," owner Graham Worth, who developed the real estate alongside Common Market, said in a statement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
147
Followers
136
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

Comments / 0

Community Policy