New York City, NY

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQeqg_0gffVKJY00
Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was spotted leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCfxl_0gffVKJY00
Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since her debut album was released. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now the singer is adding author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book, My Name is a Story. Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved.

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

