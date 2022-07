Jury trial is set to begin Monday for a McKinleyville man accused of trying to kill a homeless person who was stabbed and seriously injured as he slept on a street in Eureka. Tory Tasi Parker Mamea, 29, is charged with attempted murder and weapons allegations. Today Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm, who will be the trial prosecutor, estimated jury selection will take about five days and he will need seven days to present his case to the jury.

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO