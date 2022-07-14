Riptide: cast, plot, and all about the new drama starring Jo Joyner

Get ready for Riptide on Channel 5 which is a four-part mystery thriller set in Melbourne, Australia. Leading the cast is former EastEnders actor Jo Joyner who plays a new wife who becomes frantic with worry when her husband suddenly disappears after he goes out for a morning surf trip.

Jo Joyner says: “I am really excited to be working with the fantastic teams at Fremantle, Channel 5 and 10 in Australia, and playing Alison. She is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together. I'm also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore.”

Created by Fremantle Australia’s Jason Herbison whose credits include Executive Producer of the hit soap Neighbours , here's everything you need to know about Riptide , coming to Channel 5...

With Riptide still filming in Melbourne there's no official released date announced by Channel 5. It will be later this year so could well be at the end of 2022. We will of course update the UK, US and international air dates of the four-part thriller right here.

Riptide plot

Alison, played by Jo Joyner, is happily married and living in the Melbourne suburbs when she gets the devastating news that her new husband has gone missing during his morning surf off the nearby coast. It leaves her with so many questions as his disappearance is investigated. Did he get into difficulties and get caught in a dangerous riptide leading to his drowning – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?

Riptide cast — Jo Joyner as Alison

Playing distraught wife Alison is British star Jo Joyner, who of course is best known as Tanya Branning in hit soap EastEnders. She's played Max Branning's wife Tanya on and off from 2006 to 2017.

Jo has also had plenty of other acting roles including in comedies such as No Angels and Candy Cabs . Her drama credits include Ackley Bridge , The Interceptor , Ordinary Lies and Trying Again.

She currently plays sleuth Lu Shakespeare alongside Mark Benton in the BBC One series Shakespeare & Hathaway .

Jo Joyner and Mark Benton in Shakespeare and Hathaway. (Image credit: BBC)

Jo Joyner as Tanya Branning in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Riptide?

Riptide has a big cast of well-known faces. Look out for Peter O'Brien, who was Shane Ramsay in Neighbours , alongside Shameless star Ciaran Griffiths, David Berry (Outlander, A Place Called Home), Ally Fowler (Wentworth), Pia Miranda (Mustangs FC, Wentworth) , rising stars Benny Turland (Neighbours, Home and Away ), Asher Yasbincek (The Heights, Heartbreak High) and Yazeed Dahar (The Hunting, Safe Harbour), and newcomers Benjamin Samaddar and Sonya Suares.

Peter O'Brien as Shane Ramsay (bottom right) back in his Neighbours days in the 1980s. (Image credit: Neighbours)

Ciaran Griffiths as Mickey Maguire in Shameless. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Riptide — filming, locations and more about the thriller

Riptide will be directed by Australia Directors’ Guild Award recipient, Scott Major (Lie With Me, Neighbours) and Natalie Mandel (Lie with Me, Wanted) is on board as producer. Riptide is the first of two Fremantle Australia drama series commissioned by Channel 5 and Network 10 in 2022. Details of the second series will be released later this year. Filming locations are in Victoria and Melbourne in Australia.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+: commented: " Lie With Me proved incredibly popular with our viewers and I'm looking forward to expanding our drama slate even further, working hand in hand with our production partners Fremantle Australia and Network 10. Jo is an incredible talent, and I can't wait to see what she brings to this role."

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, Fremantle Australia added: “I’m thrilled to continue the partnership with Channel 5 and 10 and to bring Riptide to life. It’s the best of British meeting the best of Australian casts and crews — and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store.”

Is there a trailer for Riptide?

A trailer for Riptide hasn't yet been released by Channel 5, but we can't wait to see the Australian locations and Jo Joyner in action. We'll post the trailer here when it arrives.

