ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Riptide: cast, plot, and all about the new drama starring Jo Joyner

By Nicholas Cannon
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

Get ready for Riptide on Channel 5 which is a four-part mystery thriller set in Melbourne, Australia. Leading the cast is former EastEnders actor Jo Joyner who plays a new wife who becomes frantic with worry when her husband suddenly disappears after he goes out for a morning surf trip.

Jo Joyner says: “I am really excited to be working with the fantastic teams at Fremantle, Channel 5 and 10 in Australia, and playing Alison. She is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together. I'm also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore.”

Created by Fremantle Australia’s Jason Herbison whose credits include Executive Producer of the hit soap Neighbours , here's everything you need to know about Riptide , coming to Channel 5...

Riptide release date

With Riptide still filming in Melbourne there's no official released date announced by Channel 5. It will be later this year so could well be at the end of 2022. We will of course update the UK, US and international air dates of the four-part thriller right here.

Riptide plot

Alison, played by Jo Joyner, is happily married and living in the Melbourne suburbs when she gets the devastating news that her new husband has gone missing during his morning surf off the nearby coast. It leaves her with so many questions as his disappearance is investigated. Did he get into difficulties and get caught in a dangerous riptide leading to his drowning – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?

Riptide cast — Jo Joyner as Alison

Playing distraught wife Alison is British star Jo Joyner, who of course is best known as Tanya Branning in hit soap EastEnders. She's played Max Branning's wife Tanya on and off from 2006 to 2017.

Jo has also had plenty of other acting roles including in comedies such as No Angels and Candy Cabs . Her drama credits include Ackley Bridge , The Interceptor , Ordinary Lies and Trying Again.

She currently plays sleuth Lu Shakespeare alongside Mark Benton in the BBC One series Shakespeare & Hathaway .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZsPi_0gffN8WP00

Jo Joyner and Mark Benton in Shakespeare and Hathaway. (Image credit: BBC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TROeF_0gffN8WP00

Jo Joyner as Tanya Branning in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Riptide?

Riptide has a big cast of well-known faces. Look out for Peter O'Brien, who was Shane Ramsay in Neighbours , alongside Shameless star Ciaran Griffiths, David Berry (Outlander, A Place Called Home), Ally Fowler (Wentworth), Pia Miranda (Mustangs FC, Wentworth) , rising stars Benny Turland (Neighbours, Home and Away ), Asher Yasbincek (The Heights, Heartbreak High) and Yazeed Dahar (The Hunting, Safe Harbour), and newcomers Benjamin Samaddar and Sonya Suares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djKah_0gffN8WP00

Peter O'Brien as Shane Ramsay (bottom right) back in his Neighbours days in the 1980s. (Image credit: Neighbours)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQePX_0gffN8WP00

Ciaran Griffiths as Mickey Maguire in Shameless. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Riptide — filming, locations and more about the thriller

Riptide will be directed by Australia Directors’ Guild Award recipient, Scott Major (Lie With Me, Neighbours) and Natalie Mandel (Lie with Me, Wanted) is on board as producer. Riptide is the first of two Fremantle Australia drama series commissioned by Channel 5 and Network 10 in 2022. Details of the second series will be released later this year. Filming locations are in Victoria and Melbourne in Australia.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+: commented: " Lie With Me proved incredibly popular with our viewers and I'm looking forward to expanding our drama slate even further, working hand in hand with our production partners Fremantle Australia and Network 10. Jo is an incredible talent, and I can't wait to see what she brings to this role."

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, Fremantle Australia added: “I’m thrilled to continue the partnership with Channel 5 and 10 and to bring Riptide to life. It’s the best of British meeting the best of Australian casts and crews — and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store.”

Is there a trailer for Riptide?

A trailer for Riptide hasn't yet been released by Channel 5, but we can't wait to see the Australian locations and Jo Joyner in action. We'll post the trailer here when it arrives.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall gives first tease of spin-off series

Death in Paradise fans were intrigued last month when a spin-off titled Beyond Paradise was announced, focusing on Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman back in the UK. But would a spin-off actually work without all the sun and beaches? Well, Marshall himself has now teased the new show to Digital Spy, revealing it will still feature picturesque environments but of a different kind, while the scripts have their own flavour as well.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Executive Lindsay Salt Gets Top Drama Job at BBC

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has poached well-respected scripted executive Lindsay Salt from Netflix, to serve as the public broadcaster’s new director of drama — one of the most high-profile jobs in British television. Salt — who commissioned Netflix shows such as the forthcoming “One Day” and “Half Bad” — replaces Piers Wenger, who left the BBC to oversee the international film and TV slate for Hollywood indie studio A24 alongside BBC Films boss Rose Garnett. Salt’s hire is a major coup for the BBC and marks an especially rare occasion where a U.K. public broadcaster has lured...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Joyner
Person
Mark Benton
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Major Season 20 Update

Season 19 of NCIS was rough for fans and cast members alike. The previous season saw the departure of longtime star Emily Wickersham and the early episodes of season 19 bid goodbye to cast mainstay Mark Harmon. So, when NCIS was renewed for its 20th season amid mass uncertainty, fans collectively shared a sigh of relief. Now, we can breathe even easier. On Thursday, the CBS drama’s social media pages officially confirmed that NCIS is back in business; production for season 20 is now a go. Check out the post below.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Queen Sugar' Recruits Major Director for Series Finale

Director Ava DuVernay is returning to Queen Sugar for the long-running OWN show's series finale. The Selma director created the drama and is an executive producer. Queen Sugar's seventh and final season will debut later this year. The show is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Natalie Baszile.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Riptide On Channel 5#Eastenders#Fremantle Australia#Executive Producer
Collider

'Back to Black': Amy Winehouse Biopic Greenlit With Sam Taylor-Johnson Directing

Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
MOVIES
SFGate

Lily Allen, Freema Agyeman to Star in Sky Original Comedy ‘Dreamland’

Lily Allen (“How to Build a Girl”) and Freema Agyeman (“Doctor Who”) are set to star in Sky Original comedy “Dreamland.”. “Dreamland” is based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-winning short of the same name about “secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

Queen + Adam Lambert Perform “Nessun Dorma” at Italy Show

An unlikely performance took place recently in Bologna, Italy. During the Queen + Adam Lambert concert, Lambert surprised the crowd with a rendition of the operatic track “Nessun Dorma.”. Lambert’s jaw-dropping performance of the famous Italian aria was impromptu, as he pleasantly surprised fans with the opera. A multitude...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Margate mates – a Georgian home on the south coast

There are few rooms in the home of Charlene Prempeh and James Goodhead that don’t feature Mahal Kita dried flowers. Mahal kita means I love you in Filipino, but it is also the name of the floral design business that belongs to Antony Burger, a friend of the couple whose edgy, idiosyncratic installations have appeared on Killing Eve.
HOME & GARDEN
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils its 15 most-streamed shows of all time

Stranger Things season 4 has shaken up Netflix’s list of most-streamed shows. Following the release of Volume 2, viewers have headed into the Upside Down for more than 1.26 billion hours so far. This means the sci-fi series has become the second ever show on the streamer to top one billion hours viewed.
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

128
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy