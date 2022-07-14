Big Dave Show Highlights for Thursday, July 14th!

CINCINNATI — A local chef is heating up the competition on the Food Network. Chef Christian Gill from Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey is competing on Guy’s Grocery Games summer tournament. Chef Gill started out competing against six other chefs from around the country with the challenge of making...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and selling real-estate in the Tri-State area.
CINCINNATI — Friday was a day to remember the father Bill Hager was to his two daughters. "Bill wanted nothing more than for you girls to be happy," News Five anchor Sheree Paolello said. It was also a day to remember the mentor Hager will always be to his...
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Bacon, Bourbon, Brew 2022 - MeetNKY. Thursday, July 14 - Sunday, July 17. 12:00pm...
If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
Like TikToker Savannah Hannah once said, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. But one icon who will always dominate the category is the OG material girl Barbie. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Barbie fans can snag retro-inspired merchandise when the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck parks its wheels at Kenwood Towne Centre.
If delicious discounted burgers weren't enough to entice you to participate in Cincinnati Burger Week, Gold Star has upped the ante. Gold Star says that 100 Burger Week participants will get free Gold Star burgers and fries for a whole year. To enter, participants must order Gold Star's Burger Week...
Cincinnati craft ice cream shop and bakery Hello Honey is adding another location to its rapidly expanding dessert empire. Located at 118 N. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Hello Honey is slated to open its doors this Saturday, July 16, per an Instagram post. The Northern Kentucky storefront will be the brand's third location overall.
A Hamilton couple who just celebrated 79 years of marriage is celebrating another milestone. Hubert and June Malicote celebrated their 100th birthday together with a joint party on Friday. Guests included loved ones and friends. The Malicotes aren't just husband and wife, they are also best friends. Both were born...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever. The cash option payout will be $276 million. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in more than three months. The last time there was a jackpot this big was May 2021 when...
COLD SPRING, Ky. — The city of Cold Spring is set to debut a new amphitheater with the opening of the summer concert series on Thursday!. Thursday's concert will be held at 5694 E. Alexandria Pike from 7 to 9 p.m. with music from the Derek Alan Band. Drinks...
CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
CINCINNATI — July’s full moon, known as the “Buck Moon” will light up the sky Tuesday morning to early Friday. The moon will reach its peak on Wednesday after sunset, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This full moon will fall under the category of “supermoon"...
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
HAMILTON — When Hubert Malicote and his buddy, Ray Huff, walked into West Side Church of God in 1941 for a revival, the place was packed with worshipers standing, singing. Except for the last wooden pew. The two boys realized the seats were sweeter after they noticed the row...
CINCINNATI — Warm and muggy air stays in place through this evening and tonight. Clouds will increase through tonight with an isolated rain threat later tonight. Temperatures slowly fall into the 80s this evening, and then 70s tonight. FOLLOW LIVE RADAR// ALERTS. Some beneficial rains are expected Sunday. Some...
We once claimed that Southern hospitality began at the river’s edge in Covington, but we’re sadly going to have to move the boundary lines — which seems to be in vogue these days — in a way that does not take in the city’s once-genteel Historic Licking Riverside neighborhood.
MASON, Ohio — A Seymour, Indiana woman unknowingly helped an Ohio amusement park celebrate a major milestone Wednesday. “Really?!” Grace Timmons could be heard asking excitedly after being told she was the 20 millionth rider of the Diamondback coaster at Kings Island. The 23-year-old became the lucky rider...
Festival to have skydivers, fireworks and more. Thousands of spectators will return to Middletown on Friday and Saturday for The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival at Smith Park and the Middletown Regional Airport. “Everybody enjoys seeing the balloons. When community members come out, they really appreciate the opportunity to...
