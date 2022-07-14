ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Big Dave Show Highlights for Thursday, July 14th!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-The “Are We Lion” Game for Cincinnati Zoo tickets. -Grover has breaking...

WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef competing on Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A local chef is heating up the competition on the Food Network. Chef Christian Gill from Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey is competing on Guy’s Grocery Games summer tournament. Chef Gill started out competing against six other chefs from around the country with the challenge of making...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 29

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and selling real-estate in the Tri-State area.
TV & VIDEOS
cincinnatirefined.com

Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's

Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Bacon, Bourbon, Brew 2022 - MeetNKY. Thursday, July 14 - Sunday, July 17. 12:00pm...
CINCINNATI, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck to Stop in Cincinnati Next Month

Like TikToker Savannah Hannah once said, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. But one icon who will always dominate the category is the OG material girl Barbie. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Barbie fans can snag retro-inspired merchandise when the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck parks its wheels at Kenwood Towne Centre.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton couple celebrates 100th birthday together

A Hamilton couple who just celebrated 79 years of marriage is celebrating another milestone. Hubert and June Malicote celebrated their 100th birthday together with a joint party on Friday. Guests included loved ones and friends. The Malicotes aren't just husband and wife, they are also best friends. Both were born...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever. The cash option payout will be $276 million. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in more than three months. The last time there was a jackpot this big was May 2021 when...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox47News

Mirror in storage at Ohio museum reveals secret 50 years later

CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Humidity with rounds of rain to start the weekend

CINCINNATI — Warm and muggy air stays in place through this evening and tonight. Clouds will increase through tonight with an isolated rain threat later tonight. Temperatures slowly fall into the 80s this evening, and then 70s tonight. FOLLOW LIVE RADAR// ALERTS. Some beneficial rains are expected Sunday. Some...
CINCINNATI, OH

