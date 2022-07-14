ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Hit-and-run crash leaves man dead, one in custody

By Brian Wells
candgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN — A man is dead and another is in jail after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning. At approximately 5 a.m. July 12, Warren police officers were dispatched to a suspected crash involving a bicyclist near 13 Mile and Mound roads. When officers arrived, they found a man, who has been...

www.candgnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Cocaine, Guns Found In Macomb County Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies found cocaine, guns, and ammunition inside a home in Macomb County, according to police. Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township | Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office On Wednesday, July 13,  at about 2 p.m., undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant on a home located on Van Dyke near West Road in Washington Township. Deputies obtained the search warrant after they found out that Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township, the resident of the house, was allegedly distributing cocaine throughout Washington Township. Nowak was arrested on the day the search warrant was executed. During the search, deputies found 41 grams of cocaine, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, Zastava AK Firearm (registered to Nowak), Marlin .22 Cal Rifle (not registered), Sig 9mm Handgun (registered to Nowak), multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, and approximately $3,600.00 in cash. Nowak was arraigned in the 42-1 District Court of Romeo on July 14 and was given a $3,000 (10%) bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison Heights, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced on reduced charge for shooting outside gas station

A Pontiac man was sentenced recently for shooting another Pontiac man outside a gas station in Auburn Hills last year. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge Yasmine Poles on July 14, Jimmy Lee Rolon will spend 23 months to 10 years in prison for the Sept. 6, 2021 shooting of Antonio Santiago, who was 36 at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Police & troopers investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - Police and troopers are investigating a deadly shooting on Flint's north side. They said a 20-year-old man died after being shot in a home on Milliken Court off East Carpenter Road at around 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators said they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 46, Facing Charges In Shooting Death Of Wife In Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault. He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court. Matthew Mollicone (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation. Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
HometownLife.com

Authorities arrest, arraign man accused of killing Wayne sisters in January

Law enforcers have arrested the 32-year-old man whom they suspect killed two Wayne sisters early this year. Wayne police announced the arrest of Christopher Greer in June, and Greer was arraigned July 15 in Wayne’s 29th District Court on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts involving weapons.
WAYNE, MI
The Flint Journal

MSP: 5 arrested after armed males walk into Flint business, flee from officers

FLINT, MI – Five people were arrested Saturday night after police say four of them reportedly entered a business armed with rifles and then fled from officers. Michigan State Police troopers say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, they received reports that four males armed with rifles entered a business at the corner of Millar Road and Knight Avenue, where a liquor store is located.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Truck, trailer full of $35K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Warren father and son business

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A father and son who own a lawn care business had a truck and their trailer full of $35,000 worth of equipment stolen. "We service over 100 customers, and this morning we got up to go to work and there was no truck trailer or equipment to service them," Ken Edwards said. "I was so stunned I actually looked around the yard to see if one of us misplaced it maybe I was just not seeing it."
WARREN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in his 30s fatally struck by car in center lane of I-94 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-94 in Roseville. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Roseville, where police said troopers were dispatched to the area of Eastbound I-94 near Little Mack. When troopers arrived, they located a white...
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man accused of killing his grandma

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will be arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on July 28 on open murder and firearms charges. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, is charged in connection with the March 24 fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72, at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments. Desjuan Mack was reportedly living with her at the time.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WNEM

Investigators ask for help to solve teen’s death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to solve the death of a teen one year after it happened. Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said that one year ago on July 17, 2021 around 1:40 a.m., 16-year-old Nicholas Collins and another teenager were shot outside a home on the 400 block of East Bishop Avenue.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy