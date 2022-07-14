Belva Cleetis Hackleman, 99, passed away July 3, 2022 in El Dorado Springs

Mystery remains around murder of local Long; investigation still open. On March 31, 2021, Willard resident Russell Long was seen for the last time by a member of his family. On June 4, his remains were found on Farm Rd. 59, two miles northwest of Bois D’Arc. About three-and-a-half months later, Captain Marc Staeger, of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), told the Commonwealth that they were looking into a person of interest in Long’s death, but couldn’t release their name.

