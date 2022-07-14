ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Springs, MO

Belva Cleetis Hackleman, 99, passed away July 3, 2022 in El Dorado Springs

Service will begin at...

koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Webb City mourns student loss, grass fire burns 100 acres, roadside park receives grant and MSSU students return from Europe

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Members of the Webb City community came together on Thursday night to mourn the loss of a student. In May, the body of Rezwan Kohistani, a student at Webb City high school, was found unattended on campus. Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Friends and family held a vigil outside of Webb City city hall.
WEBB CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

One Ford F-150 Slams into Another In Johnson County

A Warrensburg teen was injured after the Ford F-150 he was driving slammed into another Ford F-150 in a construction zone on Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Austin W. Kramer of Sedalia, had slowed down in a construction zone on Highway 50, west of Devasher Road around 5:45 p.m., when an eastbound 2000 Ford F-150, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, slammed into Kramer's truck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

New Pig Farm Being Located Near Bourbon County Line: Help Needed

A swine farm is being constructed along the county line next to Bourbon County. The company, Monarch Sow Farm, is owned by Perdue Premium Meat Company, headquartered in Salisbury, MD, and is located in Neosho County. Their harvest facility is in Sioux Center, Iowa. “The property is on the county...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (7/13)

Contacted regarding past report / HBO; Assisted MSHP trooper on vehicle search; Sexual assault – 1350 blk NW E.O. Graham Road, Urich / report taken; Deceased person – 15000 blk NW Hwy N / report taken;. Follow up burglary investigation; Served civil process in the Clinton area. Deputy...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Glasgow sentenced for drug trafficking, awaiting fate in fatal DWI

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman already spending prison time is sentenced for drug trafficking – and will soon learn her fate in a fatal DWI case. Rita Glasgow is currently serving a 7-year prison term for a 2017 charge of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County. In 2019, she entered a guilty plea agreeing to take part in a court program. However, she did not complete that program. So, in February of 2022, a judge sentenced her to 7 years for this crime.
JOPLIN, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash following a high-speed chase in Springfield ended with the driver hospitalized. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when 39-year-old Lonnie Mackie led deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies tried to pull him over because they believed he was driving under the influence in a stolen car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

One year later. No answers.

Mystery remains around murder of local Long; investigation still open. On March 31, 2021, Willard resident Russell Long was seen for the last time by a member of his family. On June 4, his remains were found on Farm Rd. 59, two miles northwest of Bois D’Arc. About three-and-a-half months later, Captain Marc Staeger, of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), told the Commonwealth that they were looking into a person of interest in Long’s death, but couldn’t release their name.
WILLARD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Five Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Ionia

On July 13 around 7 a.m., a search warrant was served at 21847 Ionia Road in Pettis County. This was the culmination of two-month investigation involving the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer. Upon entry, five...
IONIA, MO
KMZU

Drug bust in Pettis County results in five arrests

IONIA, MO - Pettis County Sheriff says a two-month investigation into illegal drug activity culminated in the arrest of five suspects, all of Ionia. A search warrant for a residence on Ionia Road led to discovery of methamphetamine, psilocybin, and paraphernalia. Two people were held on existing warrants. Sheriff Brad...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (7/14)

Andrew J Mullen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 7/9/2022 for stealing, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance, improper registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Cheryl D Schmutz of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 7/9/2022 for arrest warrants...
CLINTON, MO

