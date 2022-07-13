RS Recommends: Bose’s Best Headphones Are Over $100 Off During Last Hours of Prime Day

Use the Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless music system for various media outlets including gaming consoles, TVs, CD players, portable music players, and turntables. This wireless music system provides powerful and immersive stereo sound for all types of content anywhere in the home. Moreover, the Q Acoustics M20 HD uses a 22 mm high-frequency driver to create a wide even dispersion of sound. Best of all, the internal Point to Point eliminates any distortion and provides precise stereo imaging. Furthermore, this music setup offers Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming of high-resolution audio up to 48 kHz. It also offers USB connectivity to a computer up to 192 kHz. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—black, white, and walnut—to suit any home decor.
Comments / 0