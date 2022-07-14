Step Into A World Of Supernatural Wonders At This Chilling Cocktail Soirée

Roam through an ominous residence at this macabre cocktail soirée , where a deeply sinister tale unfolds. This fall, guests are invited to sip on chilling concoctions, dabble in the dark arts, mingle with supernatural specters and unravel the secrets of Vaughan Hall.

Step into a historic L.A. venue for an eerie yet elegant gathering where you’ll unknowingly partake in a sinister ritual that brings the residence’s mysteries to life. These grand surroundings are riddled with clues that reveal the unsettling demise of the Vaughan clan.

Inspired by the famous haunting of Loftus Hall, House of Spirits weaves Irish folklore with myths throughout the centuries to bring you a hair-raising, original tale of Vaughan Hall.

This season, the interactive storyline follows the disturbing past of the distinguished Sir Connor, his wife, Lady Medb and one dark-haired stranger. Once you walk through the doors, you’ll be transported to the fateful winter’s night when Lady Medb invited this beast-like visitor in from the cold. Every room and encounter will unveil more horrifying details of an unholy birth that sent the home into a violent blaze, incinerating everything in its path.

Be prepared to summon the undead on a giant Ouija Board, sip on themed spirits, partake in mysterious acts, and catch supernatural performances. You can move about the mansion at your leisure, enjoying the live shows and wandering entertainment while digging deeper to uncover the clues, riddles and secrets hidden about the mansion. It’s one sinister, curiosity-filled occasion you don’t want to miss.

Each experience includes potent miniature cocktails inspired by the dearly departed. There is also an option to pair your craft cocktail flight with decadent French chocolate truffles, which have been curated by chocolate “sommeliers”! There’ll also be drinks and food available for purchase on the night.

Guests are also encouraged to dress up for the evening, be it in costume, cocktail attire, or your favorite time-period clothing! All time periods will fit in at the House of Spirits, as the specters who roam the halls have been around throughout countless centuries.

House of Spirits: Vaughan Hall - A Haunted Cocktail Soirée - Waitlist