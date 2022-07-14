ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Over 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following:

  • Mark Villarreal was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jul. 13 at 7:54 p.m. His bond has not been set at this time.
  • Monte Jarmon was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a previous conviction on Jul. 14 at 1:34 a.m. His bond has not been set at this time.

There are currently 518 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday morning.

Name Mark Villarreal (L) Monte Jarmon (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

