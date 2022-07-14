Human Remains Found Along a Rural Highway Thursday

ABILENE – A pistol duel landed an Abilene man in the hospital Monday after two men fired at each other. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jul. 18, officers with the Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Kirkwood St. for the report of a disturbance. When the officers arrived, they discovered that two men had been in an altercation. During the fight both men fired shots at each other. One of the the men was hit by one of the bullets. The shooting victim was then transported to Hendrick Medical Center. The identity nor the condition of the victim has not…

ABILENE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO