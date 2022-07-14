Human Remains Found Along a Rural Highway Thursday
RANGER, TX – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting human remains have been found along a rural highway Thursday morning.
In a news release, the ECSO said, "In the early morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains that were found on a property located West of Ranger on Loop 254. Deputies verified that the the remains were human. An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Texas Rangers were called to assist. The remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensics. There is no other information that can be given at this time."
This is a developing story.
