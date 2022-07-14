ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, TX

Rollover Crash Near Sonora Injures Driver

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

SONORA – The Sonora Volunteer Fire Department is reporting a rollover crash with injuries Thursday.

According to the Sonora VFD, the single vehicle crash involving a Ford pickup occurred 23 miles from Sonora on FM864.  The driver apparently was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been released at this time.

The driver's condition is not known at this time.

