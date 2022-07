ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM is warning customers throughout New Mexico to be on the lookout for phone scams during the summer months. PNM is receiving reports that scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID name on their phone number to get you to answer, or they leave false call-back phone numbers so that when you return the call, you think you are calling PNM, duping you in thinking it is legitimate.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO