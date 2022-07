This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 15. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We dive beneath the headlines on one of the biggest stories of the week: the selection of Boston's next police commissioner. We're joined by Marie St. Fleur, former Massachusetts state representative and a member of the Boston Police Reform Task Force; Kim Janey, former acting mayor of Boston; and Kelly Nee, Boston University chief of police who spent decades in the Boston Police Department.

