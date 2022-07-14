Best Buy Prime Day deals are still live—shop these last-minute sales on TVs, laptops and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prime Day 2022 may be over, but there's still time left to score some of the biggest savings of the year. If you want to skip the monthly cost of a Prime membership but still get great markdowns, Best Buy has its own collection of amazing deals on top-tier laptops, eye-catching TVs and more amazing tech—but only for a limited time.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect appliance to complete your home renovation or a reliable pair of earbuds that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—which kicked off July 12. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 185+ best lingering Prime Day deals today

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The best Prime Day deals to shop at Best Buy

These are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can still shop at Best Buy right now, including a fantastic stand mixer and a feature-rich smart TV.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20) Insignia 8-Quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer for $79.99 (Save $100) GE 250 Square-Foot 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $199.99 (Save $50) Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400) KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $349.99 (Save $100) Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $599.99 (Save $183) LG 48-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $400) Apple 13.3-Inch 512GB MacBook Air for $1,049.99 (Save $200) Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550) Samsung 75-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $600)

TV deals at Best Buy

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, TCL and more.

Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)

TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series LED Full HD Smart Roku TV for $219.99 (Save $30)

TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $249.99 (Save $150)

LG 43-Inch Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $279.99 (Save $30)

TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $299.99 (Save $20)

Hisense 55-Inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $429.99 (Save $20)

Vizio 55-Inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $549.99 (Save $30)

Vizio 65-Inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $80)

LG 70-Inch Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $649.99 (Save $150)

LG 48-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $400)

Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $899.99 (Save $100)

Hisense 65-Inch Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV for $949.99 (Save $300)

TCL 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $100)

LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,699.99 (Save $200)

Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (Save $300)

Samsung 75-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $600)

Laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with relief courtesy of Best Buy's deals on laptops. Shop devices from Apple, Acer and more that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

Lenovo 11.6-Inch 64GB Chromebook HD Laptop for $99 (Save $40)

Asus 14-Inch Intel Celeron N3350 32GB eMMC Chromebook for $149 (Save $150)

HP 14-Inch 64GB Intel Celeron Laptop for $189.99 (Save $60)

Lenovo 15.6-Inch 256GB Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $649.99 (Save $150)

Microsoft 15-Inch 256GB AMD Ryzen 7 Touchscreen Surface Laptop 4 for $999.99 (Save $300)

Apple 13.3-Inch 512GB MacBook Air for $1,049.99 (Save $200)

Apple 13.3-Inch 256GB MacBook Pro for $1,099.99 (Save $200)

Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)

Apple 14-Inch 512GB MacBook Pro for $1,799 ($200)

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint. Shop savings on Samsung, Google and more today.

Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)

Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB from $324.99 (Save $125)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from $499.99 (Save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 from $599.99 (Save $200)

Google Pixel 6 Pro for $699 (Save $200)

OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB for $699.99 (Save $370)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for $849.99 (Save $150)

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Streamline your household chores with these Best Buy deals on appliances from kitchen tools to air purifiers and more.

Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)

Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)

Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven from $69.99 (Save $60)

Bella High Power Juice Extractor for $59.99 (Save $20)

Insignia 8-Quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer for $79.99 (Save $100)

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer from $99.99 (Save $29.01)

Insignia 2.6 Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge from $124.99 (Save $25)

Bissell CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum for $186.89 (Save $50)

GE 250 Square-Foot 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $199.99 (Save $50)

Whirlpool 1.7-Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave for $259.99 (Save $100)

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $349.99 (Save $100)

Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $279.99 (Save $54 to $104)

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 from $299.99 (Save $100)

Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $599.99 (Save $183)

Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer for $599.99 (Save $165)

LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)

Tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from powerful tablets to compact earbuds.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $12.99 (Save $7)

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $14.99 (Save $35)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset for PS5 and PS4 from $34.99 (Save $16 to $35)

Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K for $39.99 (Save $10)

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for $57.99 (Save $52)

Microsoft Aqua Shift Special Edition Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One for $59.99 (Save $10)

Roku Streambar for $89.99 (Save $40)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $169.99 (Save $60)

WD easystore 16TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $299.99 (Save $173)

HP OMEN 27-Inch IPS LED QHD FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (Save $210)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle for $399.99 (Save $200)

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $399.99 (Save $100)

Arcade1Up The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade with Matching Stool for $499.99 (Save $200)

When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

Best Buy's competing Prime Day deals are still live. You can shop the Black Friday in July sale for epic savings on best-in-class tech. The sitewide savings event includes huge markdowns on LG, Samsung, Apple and so much more.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. If you're looking for movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $200 off at $1,699.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution on the latest gaming consoles.

Does Best Buy price match Prime Day?

According to the Best Buy website, when it comes to price matching, they'll match local retail competitors (including online prices!) with qualifying online retailers, including Amazon, Crutchfield, Dell, HP and TigerDirect. The one catch? The item must be not only brand-new but the same model number, color and matching brand.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year, the sale started on Tuesday, July 12 and ended yesterday, July 13. The shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up now.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers are offering similar sales. Today, for instance, we've been tracking huge price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is offering tons of deep discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 during its Black Friday in July sale. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more—and the savings will blow your mind.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide on what to buy

All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today

Shop all the best deals you can get today Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark

Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices

Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Discounts on Samsung smartphones, tablets and appliances

Discounts on Samsung smartphones, tablets and appliances Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target

Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more

Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more Prime Day Amazon device deals: Smart speakers, TVs and security cameras

Smart speakers, TVs and security cameras Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best tech deals on sale right now

Shop the best tech deals on sale right now Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot

Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot Prime Day kitchen deals: Huge discounts on GreenPan, Hestan and Misen

Huge discounts on GreenPan, Hestan and Misen Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales at Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.