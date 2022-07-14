'Tis the season to inspire the future

Price increases in the past have not resulted in a major decline in client visits, but inflation may elicit a different outcome this time around. Inflation is hitting many sectors of the United States economy, and there is no reason to suspect the veterinary profession will be spared. Veterinary hospitals, like many businesses, are seeing an increase in the cost of supplies and materials. Additionally, the demand for veterinary services increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people acquired pets and doted more on their existing pets. The net effect has resulted in a major labor shortage for both licensed veterinary technicians and veterinary doctors, which is driving up compensation for these team members. The effect of inflation and the increased demand for veterinary services in an already tight labor market will lead to price increases for veterinary care at all levels.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO