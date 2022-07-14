ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tis the season to inspire the future

By Adam Christman, DVM, MBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with summer in full swing and practices facing their highest case volume of the year, it is never difficult to look to the future of veterinary medicine. How old were you when you decided you wanted to become a veterinarian? A survey conducted by Vet Set Go found that 65%...

Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Will higher veterinary fees fuel pet health insurance?

Price increases in the past have not resulted in a major decline in client visits, but inflation may elicit a different outcome this time around. Inflation is hitting many sectors of the United States economy, and there is no reason to suspect the veterinary profession will be spared. Veterinary hospitals, like many businesses, are seeing an increase in the cost of supplies and materials. Additionally, the demand for veterinary services increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people acquired pets and doted more on their existing pets. The net effect has resulted in a major labor shortage for both licensed veterinary technicians and veterinary doctors, which is driving up compensation for these team members. The effect of inflation and the increased demand for veterinary services in an already tight labor market will lead to price increases for veterinary care at all levels.
PETS
Crisis communications for vet practices: a step-by-step guide

A public relations expert shares communication tips to avoid a media disaster in times of crisis. Content submitted by Galaxy Vets, a dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partner. Veterinary medicine can get very emotional both for veterinary teams and pet owners. We regularly see clients complaining on social media or even contacting local press, and sometimes, mainstream publications pick up on these issues. The number of such cases will likely increase as people use this medium to express their frustration or pressure the clinic management.
ANIMALS
The charity keeping pets and people together in hospice care

Pet Peace of Mind is a nonprofit organization that trains hospices in maintaining and coordinating pet care when owners are unable to handle it themselves. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. On this episode of The Vet Blast Podcast, Dianne...
PETS
The old versus the new: alternative spay and neuter techniques

Kirk Miller, DVM, ABVP, explains different ways in which veterinary professionals can perform spay and neuter procedures as well as new research regarding 2 techniques. When it comes to spay and neuter surgery, the veterinary profession has seen increases in advancement and public awareness in the past decade. Low-cost and mobile clinics have gained popularity, and high volumes of spay and neuter are performed at humane societies and shelters. As in all aspects of veterinary medicine, veterinarians are introducing new techniques to perform these procedures.
SAN DIEGO, CA

