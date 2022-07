Richland's Nothing Bundt Cakes is having its official grand opening on Friday and Saturday, July 22nd & 23rd. There will be a ribbon cutting at 12 noon on Friday with the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce. 20% of Friday's sales will be donated to the ARC of Tri-Cities. The organization helps create opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to participate in society to their greatest potential.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO