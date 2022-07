It was in December 2020 that we bid a tearful adieu to Lord & Taylor in Eastchester. Less than two years later, however, fashionistas and shopaholics were back at the site on the evening of Wednesday, July 13, for a sneak peek at the latest Saks Off Fifth, which opened the next day. And what an evening it was – scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, more than a bit of the bubbly, raffles, a DJ, and swag bags, plus some of the greatest markdowns we’ve ever seen Off Fifth, including an Effy citrine ring valued at more than $2,500 that went for $700 and a Gucci GG Blooms zipped tote-style handbag – easily worth $1,200 online – that went for $600.

