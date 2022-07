MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Over 10,000 pills were recovered in packages being sent to southwest Decatur during the month of July. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in early in the month they began an investigation with the Decatur Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service. During that investigation agents found between 10,000 and 12,000 pills thought to be Alprazolam (Xanax), a controlled substance.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO