Home Lending Pal, a Black-led startup from Durham, believes its software could be an important tool in boosting minority homeownership. What it does: Home Lending Pal is the creator of an advising platform that seeks to eliminate the confusion of applying for a mortgage. Individuals can use the platform to identify properties and then research and apply for mortgage loans. Importantly, when Home Lending Pal connects someone to a lender, it hides identifiers like race or sex. Why it matters: Black and other minority applicants are denied mortgages at significantly higher rates than their white counterparts, exacerbating the wealth gap...

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO