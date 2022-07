Trust in the media has deteriorated over the past several years. Evidently, most people recognize that establishment media outlets don’t trust them. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that just 44% of U.S. journalists think that “journalists should always strive to give every side equal coverage.” Meanwhile, 55% think that “every side does not deserve equal coverage.” That journalists think their job is to determine which sides “deserve” coverage and not to inform the public isn’t a surprise, given how legacy media have frozen conservatives out on issues that are very much two-sided or more: abortion, gun control, “systemic racism,” religion, and gender ideology.

