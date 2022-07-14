Wichita Home Works Exteriors

The family has confirmed that Devin Larson has been found safe. A family is asking for the community’s help with located a missing teenager with special needs. Devin Larson, 19, was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of S. Silverdale – south of Lincoln and Edgemoor in Wichita. In an update Friday afternoon, his sister said he was spotted more than five miles away. Around 1:20 a.m., cameras captured Devin near the First Pentecostal Church at the intersection of MacArthur and Hydraulic. “He was heading toward 47th street carrying his shoes,” she writes.

