Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

Sawtelle Sake is looking to open a tasting room at 1836 Sawtelle Blvd in Sawtelle Japantown in the near future as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Troy Nakamatsu, the owner, has applied for permits and they are working on the construction of the space as of May 5. Their website states “At our core, we wanted to share the intention behind enjoying sake with close friends and family. For us, drinking sake is about appreciating those special connections. We celebrate this sentiment by bringing you a sake for every occasion. Cheers to good health, good company, and good luck from Los Angeles.” According to What Now Los Angeles, hours will run from 2:00 p,m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO