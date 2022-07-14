ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

By Juliet Lemar
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica...

centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Roasting Season for Hatch Chile Will Soon Sizzle

Calling upon tried-and-true mnemonic devices to remember something important?. Plenty of people do, in several different ways, by employing acronyms or other handy tricks to gain instant recall of an important topic or task. And if you remember something along the lines of "when it gets hot, it also gets...
WHITTIER, CA
booking.com

Villa in The City of angels (Villa), Santa Clarita (USA) Deals

Located in Santa Clarita, Villa in The City of angels provides accommodations with a private pool, a terrace and garden views. This air-conditioned villa has 5 bedrooms, a flat-screen TV, and a kitchen. The Master's University is 2.3 miles from the villa. The nearest airport is Hollywood Burbank Airport, 15...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Monica, CA
Food & Drinks
Santa Monica, CA
Lifestyle
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Sake Company Looks to Open Sawtelle Taproom

Sawtelle Sake is looking to open a tasting room at 1836 Sawtelle Blvd in Sawtelle Japantown in the near future as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Troy Nakamatsu, the owner, has applied for permits and they are working on the construction of the space as of May 5. Their website states “At our core, we wanted to share the intention behind enjoying sake with close friends and family. For us, drinking sake is about appreciating those special connections. We celebrate this sentiment by bringing you a sake for every occasion. Cheers to good health, good company, and good luck from Los Angeles.” According to What Now Los Angeles, hours will run from 2:00 p,m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Which WeHo restaurants are on Yelp’s list of best places to eat in the L.A. area?

Yelp unveiled its favorite places to eat in the L.A./San Fernando Valley area this week, and four spots in West Hollywood made the list. WHAT THEY SAID: We specialize in Pinsa (Roman style pizza). Our dough is made up of high concentration of water and long cold fermentation, the process allows the dough to a natural rise, making our Pinsa extra light, low in fat, low calorie and easy to digest with the result of a divine crunchy bite. Buon appetito….
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Beverly Hot Springs Treatments

There are several types of treatments available at Beverly Hot Springs. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing facial or a natural geothermal spa experience, there is something for everyone. Learn more about the treatments available at the spa below. A few things to keep in mind before visiting Beverly Hot Springs include the Entrance Fee and the Treatments offered. Getting a facial at the spa can be a great way to relax after a hard day at work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Vitamin#Food Drink#Greens
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy and his wife Holly Vallance put their sprawling LA mansion - with ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and its own cinema - on the market for a cool $85million

The rambling 21,000 square-feet property called 'The Reserve' is set in two acres of grounds and was built in 1959. It has been heavily modified over the last two decades Estate agents describe it as 'one of most historic estates in Los Angeles' and one of the city's finest examples of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Culver City’s Chic Rooftop Destination Brings Lobster Frites Poolside

The Shay Hotel in Culver City has a new all-day rooftop restaurant: Canopy Club opened in late June in the space formerly occupied by Celestina, an influencer favorite from the Etta team that closed after only months of operation. The poolside restaurant and bar, located on the top floor of the hotel, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with views of downtown Culver City, DTLA, and Baldwin Hills.
CULVER CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recordpatriot.com

10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched Los Angeles filming locations and highlighted 10 places across the city from famous films you can visit—complete with addresses—on a cinematic pilgrimage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Mountain Lion Spotted Prowling Brentwood Front Yard

Untagged cougar seen on front lawn near Sunset and Kenter. An untagged mountain lion was spotted prowling a front yard in Brentwood right off of Sunset Boulevard. As reported by Fox 11, the mountain appears to be untagged, meaning it was previously unknown to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. A Brentwood homeowner spotted the cougar prowling his front yard shortly after 12 a.m. July 9 in the are near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue.
BRENTWOOD, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Local Restaurants Receive Wine Spectator Awards

Congratulations to Mastro’s Ocean Club, Selanne Steak Tavern, Splashes and The Winery Newport. These four coastal restaurants were honored this month by Wine Spectator Magazine, the bible of the wine industry and read by thousands of wine aficionados. Every year, Wine Spectator bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Top 10 hikes in the Angeles National Forest

With summer coming to a climax and the days only starting to shorten, now is the time to enjoy the outdoors in all its summer glory. The Angeles National Forest, an urban national forest in the center of an ever-changing Los Angeles population, provides a wide range of hiking opportunities to visitors from around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy