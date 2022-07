The Red Lake County American Legion Baseball team suffered a loss yesterday to Stephen-Argyle in the first round of the District 9 Division II North Sub-District Tournament. They are back in action today in Argyle where they will play top-seeded Warroad in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the District 9 Division II Sub-State Tournament next week in Crookston. The loser’s season will come to an end. After some confusion about when the game would start, the first pitch will now be at approximately 11:30 a.m. and we will have the game on KROX Radio.

RED LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO