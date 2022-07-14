ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas board approves changes to employee health insurance premiums

ed88radio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges to Arkansas’ health insurance plan for state employees and public school employees have been approved. The State Board of Finance on Monday unanimously voted in favor adopting new rates proposed by...

www.ed88radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Arkansas residents can soon apply for summer utility bill help

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on July 25. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for summer utilities. Eligibility is determined by household size and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

LIHEAP application period begins July 25; eligible residents can receive payment assistance for summer utilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) have announced residents can begin submitting applications Monday, July 25 for help with the costs of summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swarkansasnews.com

CADC Summer Utility Assistance for electric bills starts July 25

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced the 2022 Summer Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Monday, July 25, and continue as long as funds are available. This program will assist with electric utility bills only. Crisis assistance will be available. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
nwahomepage.com

Five Arkansas faith-based addiction recovery centers receive federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A federal grant will provide new funding for a group of faith-based substance abuse recovery centers in Arkansas. Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced Friday that five faith-based substance abuse treatment centers will receive $2.5 million in federal grant funding, sending each operation $500,000.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought forcing Arkansas farmers to make hard choices between crops

LITTLE ROCK — As fiercely hot, dry weather continues, Arkansas farmers are having to make hard choices between their crops. “Water’s getting tight,” said Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Corn is at reproductive stage, farmers are trying to get rice flooded and irrigation to cotton and soybeans, we’re spreading it pretty thin already. It’s just a struggle on where we need to pump.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Insurance Rates#Insurance Premiums#The Board Of Finance
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2022 Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas

ARKANSAS — Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop and save. During tax-free...
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

New coalition launches to help close Arkansas’ digital divide

Bentonville nonprofit Heartland Forward has organized a coalition of more than a dozen Arkansas organizations whose goal is to help expand internet access in the state. According to a Thursday (July 14) news release, the Arkansas Connectivity Coalition includes the Arkansas Black Mayors Association, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc., Arkansas Farm Bureau, Arkansas Impact Philanthropy, Communities Unlimited, Diamond State Networks, Forward Arkansas, Holman Strategies, Runway Group, University of Arkansas-Department of Communication, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Research and Extension, Winrock International and Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas health experts react to COVID-19 surge

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 counties across Arkansas are considered to be at a high-risk level for COVID-19. Some of those counties include Crawford and Sebastian counties. “We are having a significant increase in the spread of COVID-19 around our state....
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
THV11

Arkansas farmers face higher expenses during drought

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — You may have noticed the lack of rain we've received in Arkansas during the heat wave. This drought has negatively impacted livestock and hay, but that's not all— farmers are also starting to feel the financial strain. "It's just tough on everything," said Mayflower farmer...
MAYFLOWER, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Calls Dishwasher and Laundry Machine Regulations a Worthless Wash

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, along with 11 other attorneys general, filed a brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit seeking to protect consumers from the United States Department of Energy (DOE). The case revolves around DOE’s unlawful 2022 regulation called “Energy Conservation Program: Product Classes for Residential Dishwashers, Residential Clothes Washers, and Consumer Clothes Dryers.” The coalition of attorneys general are asking the court to strike down DOE’s 2022 rule that rolls back a Trump administration rule from 2020 that more appropriately governs newer washing machines with shorter wash times and dishwashers with 60-minute or less cycles.
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

COVID cases expected to continue rising in Arkansas

BA.5, a subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19, is contributing to rising cases counts and hospitalizations in Arkansas. That's according to Department of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Dillaha who says the subvariant was identified in two-thirds of the cases tested last week using genomic sequencing. BA.5 was first identified and labeled as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization in January.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Largest medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opens

ROGERS, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary is now the largest in the state. The Source moved from its original location off Walton Boulevard in Bentonville to off West Walnut in Rogers. They opened their doors at the new location Thursday, July 14, for the first time...
ROGERS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID numbers continue to rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases declined slightly in Columbia County on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,701. Total Active Cases: 117, down three from Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
ed88radio.com

ArDOT wants feedback on plan to build electric vehicle charging network

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), in collaboration with the Department of Energy and Environment, is accepting comments on a draft plan to install electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Comments on the draft plan will be accepted through Tuesday (July 19). The final plan will be submitted to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by Aug. 1, according to a news release.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy