Arkansas board approves changes to employee health insurance premiums

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, along with 11 other attorneys general, filed a brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit seeking to protect consumers from the United States Department of Energy (DOE). The case revolves around DOE’s unlawful 2022 regulation called “Energy Conservation Program: Product Classes for Residential Dishwashers, Residential Clothes Washers, and Consumer Clothes Dryers.” The coalition of attorneys general are asking the court to strike down DOE’s 2022 rule that rolls back a Trump administration rule from 2020 that more appropriately governs newer washing machines with shorter wash times and dishwashers with 60-minute or less cycles.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO