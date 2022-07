Operation HOPE, Inc., the nation’s leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, announced entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist, John Hope Bryant has received several awards recognizing his leadership and commitment to economic empowerment for underserved communities. Bryant is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, which has served over four million people in the U.S. and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities since its inception in 1992, according to a press release.

