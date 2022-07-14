ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart's Prime Day sale ends tonight—save on Beats, Ninja and Apple Watches right now

By Elsie Boskamp and Alex Kane, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hg2zh_0gfdTc4y00

Although Amazon Prime Day 2022 was official over yesterday, you can still snag some last-minute Walmart deals on a wide variety of great items. Below, we rounded up all the best Walmart deals on Reviewed-approved brands like Ninja, Shark, Apple and Samsung you can score today!

Perfect for picking up best-in-class products for less than retail value, this Walmart sale offers up to 40% off home essentials, up to 50% off tech and as much as 60% off fashion must-haves. Just be sure to place your order soon, these markdowns will only be available through tonight, July 14.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 185+ best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still find today

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available right now.

The best Walmart deals you can still shop

From TVs and gaming consoles to robot vacuums and coffee makers, we rounded up the top ten Walmart deals you can shop right now.

  1. AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (Save $40)
  2. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59 (Save $30)
  3. Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
  4. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $104 (Save $223)
  5. Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $100.99)
  6. Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven for $121.68 (Save $77)
  7. Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299.99 (Save $59.99)
  8. TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV 65S431 for $398 (Save $400)
  9. Apple Watch Series 3 (38 mm, GPS) for $149 (Save $50)
  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K 2160P The Frame QLED Smart TV for $1,597.99 (Save $402)

Tech deals at Walmart

Prime Day may be over, but you can still shop Walmart deals on top-rated tech from Samsung, Fitbit and Roku. Add smart tech, fitness trackers and more to your cart today.

  • Roku Express 4K+ Media Streamer for $24.00 (Save $13.61)
  • Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $29.98 (Save $19.02)
  • Google Chromecast with Google TV for $39.98 (Save $30.01)
  • Google Nest Hub Smart Display (2nd Gen) for $54.98 (Save $45)
  • BigBlue 28W USB Solar Charger for $59.96 (Save $30)
  • Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe for $64.99 (Save $35)
  • Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker for $66.49 (Save $33.46)
  • Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera for $86.92 (Save $13.07)
  • Google Nest Thermostat for $88.83 (Save $41.15)
  • Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker for $104.49 (Save $75.46)
  • Google Nest Cam Security Camera (Battery) for $119.98 (Save $60)
  • Google Nest Doorbell for $147.24 (Save $51.01)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Android Smartwatch (40 mm) for $149 (Save $100)
  • EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security Camera (2-Pack) $239.99 (Save $130)
  • GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $421.66 (Save $78.33)

Apple deals at Walmart

Apple makes some of our favorite tech products—including the Apple AirPods Pro—and you can pick up select models for an incredible price right now with these limited-time Walmart deals.

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38 mm, GPS) for $149 (Save $50)
  • Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation - 2020), 64GB, Black for $199 (Save $50)
  • 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 (Save $70)
  • 2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB for $409 (Save $90)

TV deals at Walmart

For movie theater-quality visuals at home, consider these Walmart deals on smart TVs from Vizio, LG and Samsung.

  • TCL 32-Inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series for $99 (Save $50)
  • Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $178 (Save $46)
  • Onn. 50-Inch QLED 4K UHD (2160p) Roku Smart TV for $228 (Save $150)
  • Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series for $298 (Save $40)
  • Vizio 55-Inch Class M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $328 (Save $170)
  • LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV for $398 (Save $100)
  • TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV 65S431 for $398 (Save $400)
  • Sony 55-Inch Class KD55X80J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR X80J for $598 (Save $100)
  • Vizio M-Series 4K LED M70Q7 TV (70-Inch) for $698 (Save $228.85)
  • Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K 2160P The Frame QLED Smart TV for $1,597.99 (Save $402)

Gaming deals at Walmart

Refresh your gaming set up with Walmart deals on best-selling video games and consoles. Save on Xbox and Nintendo Switch games now.

  • Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset for $29 (Save $20.60)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Physical Edition) for $48.96 (Save $11)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch for $40 (Save $20)
  • Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299.99 (Save $59.99)
  • MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphic Card 8GB GDDR6 for $309 (Save $54.50)
  • MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphic Card, 12 GB GDDR6 for $489.99 (Save $80)

Laptop, tablet and computer accessory deals at Walmart

Whether you want a new laptop or monitor for working at home or surfing the web, these Walmart deals are sure to impress. Save on Samsung and Lenovo today.

  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $49 (Save $73.24)
  • Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers for $49 (Save $50)
  • HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook, AMD A4, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Black for $98 (Save $127)
  • Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Wireless Photo Printer for $128.49 (Save $20.51)
  • Samsung 27-Inch Class Curved HD LED Monitor for $159 (Save $30)
  • Samsung 34-inch Flat Ultra WQHD Monitor for $249 (Save $150.99)
  • Acer Swift 3 14-Inch Windows Ultrabook (8 GB RAM, 512 SSD) for $399 (Save $190)
  • Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch Laptop for $399 (Save $300)

Headphone and speaker deals at Walmart

Listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts with incredible Walmart deals on headphones and speakers. Find deep discounts on Beats earbuds and Bose headphones right now.

  • Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds for $28.99 (Save $12)
  • Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $59.98 (Save $40)
  • Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.95 (Save $50)
  • Sony SRSXB43 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Bluetooth IP67 Waterproof Speaker for $179 (Save $100.99)
  • Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless for $149 (Save $30)
  • Beats Fit Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)

Home deals at Walmart

Get your home in tip-top shape with Walmart deals on robot vacuums and small household appliances. Shop the competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale for savings on Shark and Bissell.

Vacuums and mops

  • Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop for $49.88 (Save $49.12)
  • Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $79 (Save $44.59)
  • Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for $89 (Save $90)
  • Tineco PWRHERO11 Snap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $119 (Save $110.99)
  • Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $100.99)
  • Wyze Robot Vacuum for $164 (Save $165)
  • Hoover FH52000 Smart Wash + Automatic Carpet Cleaner for $178.99 (Save $98.75)
  • Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Mop-Vacuum Combo for $209 (Save $90)
  • Hoover One Power HEPA Cordless Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $220 (Save $90)
  • Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $250 (Save $50)
  • Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop for $349.99 (Save $200)

Appliances

  • Fantask 35W 28-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan for $39.99 (Save $30)
  • TaoTronics TT-TF010 Oscillating Pedestal Fan with Remote for $68 (Save $62)
  • Hisense 1.6 Cu. ft. Single Door Mini Fridge for $89 (Save $15)
  • Shark Air Purifier for $249 (Save $48)
  • Honeywell MO08CESWK6 Portable Air Conditioner for $339.99 (Save $60)

Home goods

  • Better Homes & Gardens Small Wire Storage Basket with Chalkboard from $15 (Save $17 to $20.23)
  • TaoTronics White Noise Machine with Adjustable Baby Night Light for $15.99 (Save $24)
  • Noble Linens All-Season Alternative Down Comforter for $24.88 (Save $105.11)
  • Qualiazero Rectangular Step Garbage Can 3-Piece Combo for $55 (Save $25)

Lifestyle

  • AncestryDNA Test Kit for $59 (Save $40)
  • Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test for $74.99 (Save $25)
  • Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline Hexagon for $98 (Save $77)
  • Cricut Explore Air 2 Electronic Cutting Machine Bundle for $149 (Save $50)
  • Yorin 16-Foot Trampoline for Adults and Kids for $489 (Save $110)

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home with Walmart deals on Keurig and Ninja. Pick up air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and so much more for super low prices today.

  • Farberware 6-Quart Easy Clean Aluminum Covered Jumbo Cooker from $24.97 (Save $23.52 to $25.03)
  • Ninja Nutri-Blender BN300WM Personal Blender for $29.97 (Save $10.02)
  • Sboly Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $34.99 (Save $65)
  • Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $35.65 (Save $124.40)
  • Meidong Vacuum Sealer for $49.99 (Save $20)
  • Hamilton Beach 2-Pound Digital Bread Maker for $49 (Save $40)
  • Homelabs Chill Pill Countertop Ice Maker for $74.99 (Save $70)
  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59.99 (Save $30)
  • Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $62.67 (Save $36.33)
  • ORFELD Cold Press Juicer for $64.99 (Save $175)
  • Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor 1200WP Personal Blender for $69 (Save $30)
  • Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle for $72 (Save $27.95)
  • Magic Chef MCIM22/HNIM27 Portable Ice Maker for $98 (Save $41.99)
  • Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven for $121.68 (Save $77)
  • Luma Comfort IM200SS Clear Ice Maker for $176.24 (Save $64)
  • Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $179 (Save $20)
  • Pit Boss Portable Tabletop Pellet Grill for $197 (Save $30)
  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $269 (Save $60)
  • Pit Boss 700FB Wood Fired Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler for $297 (Save $203)
  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $399 (Save $50)

Seasonal deals at Walmart

Whether you want to enjoy your swimming pool with a new inflatable or spruce up your patio with some new furniture, these seasonal Walmart deals are sure to please. Find deals on pool accessories, toys and patio sets below.

  • Melissa & Doug Cozy Cottage Fabric Play Tent for $9.88 (Save $40.11)
  • SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Inflatable Lounge Chair for $9.98 (Save $9.99)
  • Clorox Pool & Spa Phosphate Remover for Swimming Pools for $12.44 (Save $2)
  • Summer Waves Summer Pool Float Inflatable Set for Adults, 8-Piece for $22.98 (Save $21.46)
  • Summer Waves Inflatable 4-Person Island Pool Float for $24.98 (Save $64)
  • Mainstays 3-Piece Pool Kit Include Brush, Skimmer and Rake for $25.97 (Save $4)
  • SwimWays Spring Pool Float Recliner Lounge Chair with Canopy for $29.98 (Save $30.01)
  • Ozark Trail Camping Utility Wagon for $59 (Save $21)
  • Bestway Steel Pro UV Careful Splash-in-Shade Above Ground Pool Set for $69 (Save $70.27)
  • KidKraft Mosaic Magnetic Play Kitchen for $69 (Save $60.99)
  • SinglyFire 32-Inch Fire Pit Table for $69.99 (Save $190)
  • Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair starting at $89 (Save $35)
  • Lacoo 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $89.99 (Save $50 to $66)
  • NBA Official 54-Inch Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop for $99 (Save $149)
  • Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set $189.99 (Save $280)
  • Costway Inflatable Bounce House Water Slide for $210.99 (Save $389)
  • Black Max 21-Inch 150cc Gas Push Lawn Mower with Mow-N-Stow for $238 (Save $91)
  • Black Max 3300 PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $258 (Save $100)
  • Banzai Inflatable Safari Splash Water Park for $308 (Save $191.99)
  • Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Inflatable Water Slide with Blower for $348 (Save $96)
  • EVERCROSS Electric Scooter with 800W Motor for $559 (Save $241)

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Lift your summer style with markdowns on clothing and beauty essentials right now at Walmart. Save on Michael Kors, Oral-B and Reebok during the retailer's Amazon Prime Day rival sale.

Women's fashion

  • Time and Tru Women's Short Tie-Front Print Swim Wrap for $9.19 (Save $13.78)
  • Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress for $10 (Save $26)
  • Ecetana Women's Platform Sandals for $19.99 (Save $20)
  • Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra for $19.99 (Save $11.94)
  • Hanna Nikole Womens Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit for $33.99 (Save $16)

Men's fashion

  • Fruit of the Loom Men's Woven Plaid Pajama Pants for $11.50 (Save $7.88)
  • Reebok Men's Active Movement Short for $13 (Save $8.98)
  • Avia Men's Hightail Athletic Performance Running Shoes for $20 (Save $7.98)
  • Swiss Tech Men's Soft Shell Winter Boot for $36 (Save $23.97)

Kids' fashion

  • Mickey Mouse Toddler EVA Sandal for $9.99 (Save $7)
  • Wonder Nation 3 Pack Baby Girls Short Sleeve Dresses & Diaper Covers Set for $12 (Save $5.94)
  • Gerber Baby and Toddler Boy Rashguard and Swim Trunks Set for $19.48 (Save $6.50)

Bags

  • Protege Trulite 20-Inch Lightweight Carry On Luggage for $55 (Save $9)
  • Protege Ashfield 20-Inch Carry On 8-Wheel Spinner Luggage for $68 (Save $11)
  • Michael Kors Jet Set Large Leather East West Crossbody for $104 (Save $223)

Beauty

  • Stoneway Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 4 Brush Heads for $10.99 (Save $22 to $25)
  • Tizo 3 Facial Mineral Sunscreen Tinted SPF 40 for $26.99 (Save $15.01)
  • HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager with Heat for $29.97 (Save $20.02)
  • Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager for Pain Relief for $40 (Save $40)
  • Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women, 3 oz for $51 (Save $61)
  • Homedics Active Fit Therapist Select Percussion Cordless Massager for $74.97 (Save $25)
  • Braun Series 7 7085cc 360° Flex Electric Razor with Stubble Beard Trimmer for $99.94 (Save $70)
  • Braun Series 9 9330s Mens Wet Dry Electric Shaver with Charging Stand for $149 (Save $120)
  • Braun Series 7 790cc Wet Dry Men's Electric Shaver with Clean Station for $189.95 (Save $40.05)
  • Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with 4 Brush Heads for $239.94 (Save $90.05)
  • Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc Electric Razor for Men for $297 (Save $52)

►Amazon Prime Day deal:AirPods are still $79 off today

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

  • All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today
  • Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
  • Lowe’s Amazon Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
  • Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Pick up Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more
  • Target Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
  • Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and more
  • Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on Echo smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
  • Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best Samsung, Apple, and LG deals on sale right now
  • Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on KitchenAid, Blink and iRobot
  • Prime Day kitchen deals: Pick up huge discounts on Ninja, KitchenAid and Misen
  • Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
  • Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales from Champion, Adidas and Ray-Ban at Amazon

When is Walmart running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart's Prime Day sale is still live, with an incredible selection of sales across all categories. The massive retailer officially kicked off its competing Amazon Prime Day sale on Sunday, July 10. The shopping event features hundreds of rollbacks on customer-favorite items and is slated to continue through 12 p.m. EST today, July 14.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Short answer: You may be able to price match some Walmart products on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only price match one product per day.

What are the best Prime Day deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on best-selling tech and kitchen essentials.

For instance, you can take home a free extra controller when you pick up the Microsoft Xbox Series S for $299.99. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the best visuals, consider the VIZIO 55-Inch Class M-Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, currently on sale for $328 thanks to a $170 price cut. The screen is complete with hands-free voice control and features quantum color technology.

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Walmart's Prime Day sale is a rare opportunity to scoop top-notch products across all categories for a huge bargain. Whether you have smart tech, home goods or summer fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop these doorbuster Walmart deals today. The sitewide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. Plus, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers—Walmart included—are offering similar sales. Right now we're tracking deep discounts on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, Wayfair and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale is also live with rare discounts on chef-quality cookware. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

We're especially thrilled with Walmart's Amazon Prime Day rival sale. The mega retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, grills, air purifiers and more—and the savings are seriously impressive. For the best prices on the best products just check out our roundup of Walmart deals above!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event with exclusive sitewide deals for Amazon Prime members. The annual sale official ended yesterday, July 13. But you can still get huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and other select items.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Comments / 0

