PGA Junior League Cleveland County Chapter advances

Honey, I read this story and said what in the rap sheet is going in here. A family from Texas rolled into Shelby, ate at the Waffle House, then robbed it. These folks here honey were not playing with Waffle House. They had recently committed a crime in Louisiana allegedly. They came into Shelby and apparently they were super hungry. Word was, they sat down and wolfed their food down. Then boom! Here comes the blicky. One of the alleged suspects then told all the employees give it up. That right there took me out. They then sped off in two different cars with Texas plates. I don’t know what they were going through, but we are gonna pray for them.

SHELBY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO