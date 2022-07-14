ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

PGA Junior League Cleveland County Chapter advances

By golfclubsc
scgolfclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf at first you don’t succeed, well you know the rest. The kids in the PGA Junior League – Cleveland County Chapter are ready to try again to advance out of Sectional play in Charlotte next week. “We have some really good players and they are super...

scgolfclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
scgolfclub.com

Dickson wins playoff for the Spartanburg County Amateur

The defending Greenville County Amateur champion now owns the same title in Spartanburg after winning a playoff for the 50th Spartanburg County Amateur championship. Nelson Dickson began the tournament as an alternate, not sure if he could get into the field and finished as one of only three golfers who have won both the Greenville and Spartanburg amateur titles in the over 50 years each championship has been contested.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1 million prize won in North Carolina in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Richard Petty gives 'The Bird' to Hardee's customers in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. — It's been nearly 30 years since Richard Petty competed in NASCAR's premier series but his legendary presence continues to leave fans in awe. On Monday, people who went to get food at the Hardee's location in Harrisburg were greeted by Petty, draped in his signature cowboy hat and a Hardee's apron.
HARRISBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
WRAL News

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in NC

Charlotte, N.C. — Saturday's Powerball drawing revealed a $1 million winner in North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery reports someone bought a winning $1 million Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store. The winning ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The $2 ticket...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hickory resident celebrates her 100th birthday; she served Catawba County Schools, worked as a chemist and remains an active community member

Frances Landaas turned 100 years old Thursday in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her friends in Hickory. Landaas was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on July 14, 1922. Her mother was Stella Wolfe and her father was the Rev. T.R. Wolfe. She had two sisters, Jane and Mary Ann.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

North Carolina Blackberry Festival returns to downtown Lenoir

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thousands of country music fans flooded uptown Charlotte Friday night for the first of two Garth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Junior League#Golf Clubs#Professional Golf#The Creek Golf Club#Team Captain
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Says Goodbye And Good Luck To News Anchor Drew Bollea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea is stepping away from the anchor desk after a ten year career. Drew is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Lindsey and their two young sons, Cade and Crew. His new job, in the public relations industry, will allow him a more family-friendly schedule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
power98fm.com

Family Eats Then Robs Shelby Waffle House

Honey, I read this story and said what in the rap sheet is going in here. A family from Texas rolled into Shelby, ate at the Waffle House, then robbed it. These folks here honey were not playing with Waffle House. They had recently committed a crime in Louisiana allegedly. They came into Shelby and apparently they were super hungry. Word was, they sat down and wolfed their food down. Then boom! Here comes the blicky. One of the alleged suspects then told all the employees give it up. That right there took me out. They then sped off in two different cars with Texas plates. I don’t know what they were going through, but we are gonna pray for them.
SHELBY, NC
WBTW News13

Man fires gun inside North Carolina comedy club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man shot a gun inside an Uptown Charlotte comedy club Saturday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. It happened just after 9 pm. at the Comedy Zone on the 900 block of North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard. Police said the suspect “brandished a firearm inside the business” and “discharged […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy