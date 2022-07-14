Yankees all-stars visit TODAY to talk about HOPE Week 2022

The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade. Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.
The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
The New York Yankees have the best record in baseball, and will attack the trade deadline with the requisite ferocity. This is not a “year just like every other year.” October baseball will always be unpredictable, but with the best run differential in the sport, an elite staff-wide ERA, and the No. 1 offense in runs per game, it’s clear the Yankees have a foundation that can match up well with any playoff opponent.
The New York Yankees are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The decision to withdrawal trade interest reportedly stems from Benintendi's status as an unvaccinated player. "Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated. NYY...
Nearly five months after stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter indicated he would be open to a return to baseball in some capacity. The Hall of Fame shortstop and New York Yankees legend discussed his baseball future, among other topics, during an interview with ESPN's Hannah Storm ahead of the Monday premiere of the seven-part ESPN docuseries "The Captain."
The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds early due to injury. On Thursday afternoon, the team provided an update on his status. Severino has been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain. This is disappointing news for Severino,...
Even as he reached the height of professional sports, former NFL player Joe Barksdale always felt something wasn’t quite right. Why was it so hard to interact with people? Why was it easier to be alone? Why was it so difficult to decipher emotions — his own and that of others?
The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal (subscription required): “He looks the best I’ve ever seen him. I hope he’s in pinstripes soon.”. “When you’ve got 100 (mph) and you’re painting the corners, it’s going to be a tough day.”. Such was the praise that Matt...
The New York Yankees’ need for an outfielder at the trade deadline isn’t quite as pronounced as it seemed a few weeks back. In early June, the consensus was that the Bombers would need to replace both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo with a left-handed option who could cause more consistent damage. Ian Happ of the Cubs and Andrew Benintendi of the Royals were the overwhelming favorites to occupy the role; after that, who else was there?
Remember how little sense it made for the New York Yankees to cut bait with Tyler Wade this offseason? Not because Wade had become an elite player — or even really a serviceable one — but because he was coming off his most competent season, and represented some of their only viable shortstop depth.
2022 is the year of New York Yankees’ cult heroes. It began with Nestor Cortes dominating the competition on the mound. Then Jose Trevino made a name for himself as an All-Star catcher. But it is Matt Carpenter who is producing Barry Bonds caliber numbers for the Yankees. Many...
Boston Red Sox (48-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-28, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +139;...
One week ago, the Yankees were waking up before taking what would be the second straight game against the Red Sox in Fenway, rolling towards the All-Star break as the best team in baseball. Since then, the Bombers have lost three straight to Boston, lost a series to the lowly...
The New York Yankees figure to be aggressive in pursuing upgrades via trade before the Aug. 2 deadline, and that includes pursuing arguably the top pitcher on the market. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees “love” Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, and are very interested in trading for him. League insiders view the Yankees as one of the favorites to land Castillo due to the strength of their farm system, though they are reportedly unwilling to include top prospects Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza in any trade package.
It is time for the best rivalry in baseball as the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series in the Bronx. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick. The Red Sox are coming off a...
Comments / 0