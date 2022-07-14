Yankees all-stars visit TODAY to talk about HOPE Week 2022

The New York Yankees’ need for an outfielder at the trade deadline isn’t quite as pronounced as it seemed a few weeks back. In early June, the consensus was that the Bombers would need to replace both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo with a left-handed option who could cause more consistent damage. Ian Happ of the Cubs and Andrew Benintendi of the Royals were the overwhelming favorites to occupy the role; after that, who else was there?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO