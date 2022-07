It has been a historic year for union activity in the United States, with workers at Kellogg, Starbucks and more embracing the continuing movement in Michigan and beyond. The most recent company to see these efforts from workers is Chipotle Mexican Grill. A store in Michigan’s Delta Township near Lansing filed on July 5 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), mere weeks after a store in Augusta, Maine, became the first Chipotle in the country to do so.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO